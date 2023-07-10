Ghanaian female CEO Tracy Sarkcess has posted a new photo of herself and Sarkodie slaying in a classy outfit

The celebrity couple are serving their followers with perfect relationship goals as they spend time together on their lavish holiday

Some social media users have commented on the trending birthday photo posted by Tracy Sarkcess

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Ghanaian musician Sarkodie known in private life as Michael Owusu Addo is a year older today. The beautiful wife of the BET winner has reiterated her love for the father-of-two by posting a stunning photo with a lovely caption.

Sarkodie and Tracy Sarkcess look elegant in designer outfits. Photo credit: @tracysarkcess

Source: Instagram

The businesswoman Tracy Sarkodie wore an all-black outfit with fur sleeves. The style icon looked splendid in a lustrous straight hairstyle and smooth makeup in the lovey-dovey photo.

Try Me hitmaker looked dapper in a white shirt while styling his look with a gold wristwatch and fashionable ring.

Some social media users have commented on the trending photo posted by Tracey Sarkcess on Instagram

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Papabillsgh stated:

Happy birthday king @sarkodie . One love ❤️ ❤️

sistersandybiy3guy stated:

Blessings ❤️❤️

nana_kwame_mula stated:

Kwasi Wusu me na me ni!

russell_duke stated:

Love go sweet oo

Richard Kobby stated:

Blessed birthday to the king ❤️

Rich. Dollar stated:

Pray for more success. God bless you with health and happiness ❤️

Masanteakufo stated:

Happy birthday, king sark ❤️

bouncer464 stated:

Aww, see God en blessing chale Champ. Enjoy your day.

nana_adwoa_oparebea stated:

Period

Sharma stated:

That’s it

amabilis_bel stated:

❤️ Happy birthday to him

Check out the photo below:

Ghanaian style icon Tracy Sarkcess shared the photo on Instagram with this caption:

Happy birthday LOVE ❤️

Sarkodie release new music video for Try Me on Youtube

On his birthday, Ghanaian musician Sarkodie released a clean version of the Try Me diss song to Yvonne Nelson.

Mr Logic Says The BET Winner Has Taken His Wife On Vacation To Calm Her Down And Beg For Forgiveness

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Sarkodie and his wife on a lavish vacation outside Ghana.

The outspoken male critic Mr Logic revealed on United Showbiz that Tracy Sarkcess needs a sincere apology from her famous husband.

Several social media users left comments on the Instagram post by UTV Ghana.

Tracy Sarkcess: New Photo Of Sarkodie’s Wife Flaunting Skin In Sassy Swimwear Causes A Stir

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian musician Sarkodie and his wife who trended with their stunning holiday images.

With her stunning bathing ensembles and pricey sandals, the rapper's beautiful wife won over hearts online.

Some social media users have commented on the lovely photos posted by Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix on Instagram.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh