Ghanaian movie star, Yvonne Nelson, is lifting the bar when it comes to pre-schools, in Ghana.

She has proven that she is not only skilled when it comes to acting, but is also a good educationist.

New photos and videos from her pre-school Just Like Mama, show how well the school is doing in providing holistic training for kids.

A collage of some of the beautiful photos from Just Like Mama. Photo credit: @justlikemama/Instagram

See 6 videos and photos from the school that many have admired.

1. A 'brain street' to make the kids smart, while ensuring that they stay healthy:

2. In this video, two-year-olds were being trained to write their age, 2. This is rare in most kids schools:

3. Time for swimming lessons:

4. The healthy-looking lunch for the kids:

5. Learning time:

6. Happy kids taking part in the school’s colour day:

In fact, some of the activities in the videos have impressed fans so much and they have reacted. Some are thinking of moving their kids to go school there.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

Pre-school and other businesses

Yvonne Nelson made the revelation about owning Just Like Mama pre-school when she responded to a fan who said that she has lost herself after giving birth to her daughter, Ryn.

She retorted fiercely and said she had not lost herself but was rather doing well in her businesses.

The actress went on to list the many other businesses she owns but was running them on the low.

Yvonne Nelson's daughter celebrates 4th birthday

Meanwhile, Yvonne Nelson was in the news recently when her baby daddy, Jamie Roberts, celebrated the fourth birthday of their daughter, Ryn Roberts.

In that report by YEN.com.gh, Jamie shared a cute photo of Ryn and wrote so many sweet things about her. Many have admired the father and daughter and showered them with praises.

