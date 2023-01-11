Popular Kumawood actor Kwame Manu paid a courtesy visit to celebrated Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson's new school in East Legon Hills

The actress took Kwaku Manu on a tour of the educational facility as they discussed many things about the school project

Several netizens were impressed by the actress' school and took to the comments to share their opinions

Ghanaian Kumawood actor Kwaku Manu surprised many when he paid a visit to Yvonne Nelson's new school in East Legon Hills. The actress took him on a brief tour of the educational facility and had a lengthy conversation with him.

The video of the property tour was posted on YouTube by Kwaku Manu TV and showed the school's play area, classrooms, reception area and others. A staff of the school explained to Kwaku Manu that they give the kids both local and foreign education.

Speaking to the Kumawood actor, Yvonne Nelson said:

We want to make a difference in Ghana's educational sector. I know that there is a lot I can bring to the table when it comes to education so we are very serious. It's not really about the money but it is because I have found my purpose

Netizens react to the video of Yvonne Nelson's school

Several netizens were impressed by the school and shared their thoughts in the comments. YEN.com.gh compiles some reactions below.

Akua Dimples said:

Such an inspirational woman ❤. We need more women of impact in our society. I take my hat off to her ❤

Tracey Yeboah commented:

Wow, this is explicit, great job, Yvonne. Very proud of your achievement and this facility will raise well-developed and intelligent students

Aqosuah PAPABI TV added:

One of the lady celebs in Ghana who gives you more reason to love and support her work. Such a hardworking beautiful lady, I've never regretted loving her❤️

Rhodalene Sagoe remarked:

These and a lot more reasons why I love this lady. She inspires us soo much ❤❤

Ghanaian Headteacher in Eastern Region Refurbishes School with Monthly Salary

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about how the principal of Kwasi Nyarko Presbyterian Primary School in the Eastern Region renovated his school with his monthly salary. With his resources, Richard Boakye Marfo painted the school building and repaired its tattered gate to give it a makeover. For the students' benefit, he has pleaded for desks and a computer lab to facilitate efficient teaching and learning.

