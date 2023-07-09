Ghanaian female chief executive officer of EMS event consult Emilian celebrated her birthday on July 8, 2023, in a plush ceremony

The gorgeous entrepreneur and her older husband have become the talk of the town as they show public displays of affection

Some social media users have reacted to the beautiful photos of the lovey-dovey couple in elegant outfits

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Ghanaian event planner Emilian is trending on social media with her exquisite custom-made gown for her trending birthday party.

The young married woman looked gorgeous in a short glittering dress for her luxurious birthday party with Fella Makafui and other celebrities.

CEO of EMS events and her husband slay in white outfits. Photo credit: @nkonkonsa

Source: Instagram

The hardworking female boss-lady and her good-looking older husband couldn't stop staring at each other on the dance floor.

The pretty birthday celebrant wore a charming frontal hairstyle and heavy makeup for her lovely event. The wealthy man looked dashing in a white long-sleeve outfit and black native sandals to complete his look.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

belinda Akrofi stated:

Go, Baby Girl, you have made the sisterhood proud.d

Mayas. Bridal stated:

Dear lord, hold my phone for me so I won’t type

mena_amma stated:

Eiii !!! These Ladies Are Securing Their Future

prof__hay stated:

I see; from today, I will gather money to marry my daughter's age mate in the future. What I want to see here is let someone type it so I like it. Amen

dzidzisparkle stated:

Is that her grandpa? Can someone teach her to sit properly and be classy with her grandpa?

Afakye Mawusi stated:

They look good together. Her choice. The internet bashed Regina Daniels, but now see ooo

Watch the video below;

Ghanaian CEO Emilian and her handsome husband who adorable together

Young Ghanaian Bride Marries An Older Man In A Stunning White Gown With Crown Of Thorns Sleeves

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about a stunning Ghanaian bride, Suzy, who married the love of her life in a classy kente gown in April 2023.

The young bride and her older husband instantly became the talk of the town when their wedding photos and videos were shared online.

The affluent and attractive groom attended traditional and white wedding rituals dressed in beautiful kaftans and shoes.

Reactions As Regina Daniels Shares Beautiful Photos, Gushes Over Husband

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about some social media users who have responded to images of actress Regina Daniels and her spouse.

The mother-of-two and her millionaire husband looked stunning together in beautiful outfits.

Nigerian actress Regina praised God in her post for providing her with a beautiful husband and a great father for her kids.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh