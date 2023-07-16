On-air radio personality Ola Michael has dismissed actor Adjetey Anang's excuse of cheating on his wife in his mind

The actor admitted in his new book that he emotionally and physically cheated on his wife with other women but later clarified that it was not sexual intercourse

The media personality rubbished the explanation on the United Showbiz as he noted that the actor cannot underestimate his readers' intelligence

Famous Neat FM presenter and movie producer Ola Michael has boldly dismissed actor Adjetey Anang's explanation about not cheating on his wife with sexual intercourse.

The media personality vehemently rubbished the subsequent excuse after the actor admitted he cheated on his significant other emotionally and physically in his new book, Adjetey Anan: A Story of Faith, Imperfection, and Resilience.

Ola Michael takes a firm stand

Speaking on UTV's United Showbiz on Saturday, July 15, Ola Michael noted that Adjetey Anang cannot belittle his intelligence with the explanation.

"We are not fools. You can't tell us cheating does not involve sex," the media personality said on the United Showbiz.

Background

In his book launched on Saturday, July 8, 2023, Adjetey Anang confesses to cheating on his wife, Elorm Anang, as he details his marriage's difficulties, including the seven-year wait for their first child and his infidelity.

"I have been in very compromising situations with ladies ... yes, I have cheated on my wife before in the various forms that cheating could be defined as emotionally and physically," he said.

The actor apologises to his wife and other women he has had relationships with. Anan said he was "deeply sorry" for his conduct and "committed to rebuilding" his marriage.

Adjetey Anang's alleged U-turn

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Adjetey Anang has said the public misinterpreted the part in his memoir where he mentions that he cheated on his wife.

The actor stated that just because he admitted to physically cheating on his wife does not mean he had sex with other women. He admitted to cheating in his thoughts and engaging in flirty behaviour with some women.

Listen to Ola Michael's comments below:

