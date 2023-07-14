Ghanaian actor Adjetey Anang has clarified some parts of his book after social media's backlash

Many felt that the actor disrespected his marriage and wife when he mentioned his past illicit affairs in his memoir

Adjetey Anang has replied critics to say that he did not have sex with other women but cheated in his mind

Ghanaian actor Adjetey Anang says the public has misinterpreted the part in his memoir where he mentions that he cheated on his wife.

According to him, although he said he cheated on his wife physically, that does not mean he had sex with other women.

He disclosed that he cheated in his thoughts and even indulged in flirtatious behaviour with some of these women.

In Adjetey Anang's memoir, the actor noted that he flirted with some women and even went too far with them. He added that he cheated on his wife physically and emotionally.

But in an interview on GTV, the actor back-peddled whilst trying to explain that he did not cheat on his wife by having sex with other women.

Even at the host's insistence, Adjetey Anang said cheating physically is not the same as having sexual intercourse with someone else.

And when I say cheating, for the most part, people think that when it's cheating, it's sexual affairs.

So there's emotional, there's physical and there's mental as well. I'm not going to say that I slept with anybody. In my thoughts, in my mind, that's where the cheating happened.

Peeps react to Adjetey Anang's explanation about cheating on his wife physically or emotionally

Many people did not believe Adjetey Anang's explanations about cheating on his wife. They noted that what he said in the interview did not tally with what he wrote in his book.

Joseph Amankwa said:

He said physically in his book.

Dan King said:

My brother, admiring and lusting for someone doesn't constitute cheating. Cheating requires someone in a committed relationship or married person engaging in physical sexual activities with another.

Nene Ngua Djabatey I stated:

And who is he afraid of?

Otis Frank Asare Dei wrote:

Woboa.

The Great NKD indicated:

Capo nie. You have put us in a tight corner

