Meet Ghanaian actor Adjetey Anang: age, movies, wife, net worth, latest updates

Adjetey Anang: age, movies, wife, net worth, latest updates
Adjetey Anang is a well-known actor, TV personality, and film producer from Ghana. He is a multi-award-winning film and stage actor with over two decades of experience in various theatre and media productions. He is commonly known as Pusher, a character he portrayed in his debut television series, Things We Do For Love.
Adjetey is among the most famous and talented actors in the Ghanaian film industry. Many remember him for being in Yolo's cast. Yolo is a Ghanaian teenage TV series. His popularity has grown beyond the Ghanaian borders for his good work in the entertainment industry.
Profile summary
|Full name
|Adjetey Anang
|Famous as
|Pusher
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|7 July 1973
|Age
|49 years (as of 2022)
|Zodiac sign
|Cancer
|Place of birth
|Ghana
|Current residence
|Ghana
|Nationality
|Ghanaian
|Ethnicity
|Black
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Marital status
|Married
|Wife
|Elorm Anang
|Son
|Ryan Anang
|Education
|Labone Senior High School, University of Ghana, University of the Witwatersrand
|Profession
|Actor, lecturer, influencer
|Net worth
|$4 million
|@AdjeteyAnang
|@Adjeteygh
Adjetey Anang's biography
Adjetey Anang was born in Ghana on 7 July 1973. He attended Labone Senior High School for his high school studies. He then graduated from the School of Performing Arts at the University of Ghana, Legon, where he got a Bachelor of Fine Arts and attained first-class honours.
He subsequently went ahead to get a Master of Arts in Dramatic Arts from the University of Witwatersrand (Wits University) in Johannesburg, South Africa, where he graduated with distinction.
In addition, he has completed and received certifications from numerous workshops and training programs in Ghana, Nigeria, South Africa, the Netherlands, the United States, and the United Kingdom.
How old is Adjetey Anang?
Adjetey Anang was born on 7 July 1973. He is 49 years old as of 2022. His zodiac sign is Cancer, and he currently resides in Ghana.
Career
The award-winning actor began his acting career on stage with Nyankunton Players (a theatre group), where he was employed by the National Drama Company (Abibiogromma). The company saw his potential and promoted his talent onto national stage production.
Anang made his screen debut in a 1998 television drama on Ghana's national television channel (GTV). His breakthrough into the Ghanaian film industry occurred in 2000 when he appeared in the television series Things We Do for Love. He took the role of Pusher, his nickname to this day. Since then, he has appeared in many other movies.
Adjetey Anang's movies and TV shows
The celebrity has appeared on the big screen multiple times. The following is a list of movies and television shows in which Anang has appeared;
|Year
|Movie
|1999
|Broken Heart
|2003
|Things We Do For Love, Ghana
|2009
|Life and Living it
|2009
|The Perfect Picture
|2009
|A sting in a tale
|2011
|Adams Apples: The Family Ties
|2011
|Adams Apples: Musical Chairs
|2011
|Adams Apples: Torn
|2011
|Adam Apples: Twisted connections
|2011
|Adams Apples: Duplicity
|2012
|Adams Apples: Fight or Flight
|2012
|Adams Apples: Rescue Mission
|2012
|The pledge: Ghana will not burn
|2013
|Potomanto
|2014
|Devil in the Detail
|2017
|Sink or Swim: The Perilous Journey
|Potomanto
|2017
|My Very Ghanaian Wedding
|2017
|Potomanto
|2017
|Keteke
|2018
|Side chic Gang
|Yolo
|Sin City
|Sugar
|2019, 2020
|Gold Coast Lounge
|2020
|Citation
|2020
|Aloe Vera
|2020
|Our Jesus Story
|Dede
Is Adjetey Anang a lecturer?
Adjetey Anang is a lecturer at the National Film and Television Institute (NAFTI) in Ghana. He lectures at the bachelor's degree and diploma levels and also handles acting certificate courses.
Awards and nominations
He has grown to be a significant figure in the Ghanaian movie industry. He has received numerous awards and recognitions for his performances in different movies.
Awards
- Arts Critique and Review Association of Ghana (ACRAG)- Talent award.
- Ghana Union of Theatre Societies (GUTS)- Best actor award.
- Exclusive Men of the Year Africa Awards- Actor of the year in 2022.
Nominations
- 8th Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards- Best supporting actor category for his role in Gold Coast Lounge.
- African Movie Academy Awards(AMAA)- Best Actor in a Supporting Role.
What is Adjetey Anang's net worth?
Adjetey is one of the wealthiest actors in Ghana. He has an alleged net worth of $4 million. He has earned his wealth through acting and producing movies, business ventures, and brand endorsements.
Who is the wife of Adjetey Anang?
Adjetey is married to Mrs Elorm Anang. They renewed their wedding vows in 2019 and recently celebrated their 15th marriage anniversary. Together, they have a son, Ryan Anang.
FAQs
- Who is Adjetey Anang? He is an award-winning Ghanaian actor, lecturer, television personality, influencer for UNHCR, and movie producer.
- How old is Adjetey Anang? He is 49 years old as of 2022. He was born on 7 July 1973 in Ghana.
- Who is Adjetey Anang's wife? His wife is Elorm Anang. They've been married for 15 years. They also have an 8-year-old son.
- Which movies have Adjetey Anang been featured in? He has been featured in many movies, including Yolo, Things We Do For Love, Gold Coast Lounge, and Sidechic Gang.
- Where is Adjetey from? He is from Ghana.
- Is Adjetey Anang a lecturer? He is a lecturer at the National Film and Television Institute (NAFTI) in Ghana.
- What is Adjetey Anang's net worth? He has an alleged net worth of $4 million as of 2022.
Adjetey Anang is a well-known Ghanaian actor, lecturer, influencer, and movie producer. He is also one of the most talented actors in Africa. He has won several awards and gained widespread recognition for his acting career.
