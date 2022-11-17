Meet Ghanaian actor Adjetey Anang: age, movies, wife, net worth, latest updates

Adjetey Anang is a well-known actor, TV personality, and film producer from Ghana. He is a multi-award-winning film and stage actor with over two decades of experience in various theatre and media productions. He is commonly known as Pusher, a character he portrayed in his debut television series, Things We Do For Love.

Adjetey is among the most famous and talented actors in the Ghanaian film industry. Many remember him for being in Yolo's cast. Yolo is a Ghanaian teenage TV series. His popularity has grown beyond the Ghanaian borders for his good work in the entertainment industry.

Full name Adjetey Anang Famous as Pusher Gender Male Date of birth 7 July 1973 Age 49 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Ghana Current residence Ghana Nationality Ghanaian Ethnicity Black Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Wife Elorm Anang Son Ryan Anang Education Labone Senior High School, University of Ghana, University of the Witwatersrand Profession Actor, lecturer, influencer Net worth $4 million Instagram @AdjeteyAnang Twitter @Adjeteygh

Adjetey Anang's biography

Adjetey Anang was born in Ghana on 7 July 1973. He attended Labone Senior High School for his high school studies. He then graduated from the School of Performing Arts at the University of Ghana, Legon, where he got a Bachelor of Fine Arts and attained first-class honours.

He subsequently went ahead to get a Master of Arts in Dramatic Arts from the University of Witwatersrand (Wits University) in Johannesburg, South Africa, where he graduated with distinction.

In addition, he has completed and received certifications from numerous workshops and training programs in Ghana, Nigeria, South Africa, the Netherlands, the United States, and the United Kingdom.

How old is Adjetey Anang?

Adjetey Anang was born on 7 July 1973. He is 49 years old as of 2022. His zodiac sign is Cancer, and he currently resides in Ghana.

Career

The award-winning actor began his acting career on stage with Nyankunton Players (a theatre group), where he was employed by the National Drama Company (Abibiogromma). The company saw his potential and promoted his talent onto national stage production.

Anang made his screen debut in a 1998 television drama on Ghana's national television channel (GTV). His breakthrough into the Ghanaian film industry occurred in 2000 when he appeared in the television series Things We Do for Love. He took the role of Pusher, his nickname to this day. Since then, he has appeared in many other movies.

Adjetey Anang's movies and TV shows

The celebrity has appeared on the big screen multiple times. The following is a list of movies and television shows in which Anang has appeared;

Year Movie 1999 Broken Heart 2003 Things We Do For Love, Ghana 2009 Life and Living it 2009 The Perfect Picture 2009 A sting in a tale 2011 Adams Apples: The Family Ties 2011 Adams Apples: Musical Chairs 2011 Adams Apples: Torn 2011 Adam Apples: Twisted connections 2011 Adams Apples: Duplicity 2012 Adams Apples: Fight or Flight 2012 Adams Apples: Rescue Mission 2012 The pledge: Ghana will not burn 2013 Potomanto 2014 Devil in the Detail 2017 Sink or Swim: The Perilous Journey Potomanto 2017 My Very Ghanaian Wedding 2017 Potomanto 2017 Keteke 2018 Side chic Gang Yolo Sin City Sugar 2019, 2020 Gold Coast Lounge 2020 Citation 2020 Aloe Vera 2020 Our Jesus Story Dede

Is Adjetey Anang a lecturer?

Adjetey Anang is a lecturer at the National Film and Television Institute (NAFTI) in Ghana. He lectures at the bachelor's degree and diploma levels and also handles acting certificate courses.

Awards and nominations

He has grown to be a significant figure in the Ghanaian movie industry. He has received numerous awards and recognitions for his performances in different movies.

Awards

Arts Critique and Review Association of Ghana (ACRAG)- Talent award.

Ghana Union of Theatre Societies (GUTS)- Best actor award.

Exclusive Men of the Year Africa Awards- Actor of the year in 2022.

Nominations

8th Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards- Best supporting actor category for his role in Gold Coast Lounge.

African Movie Academy Awards(AMAA)- Best Actor in a Supporting Role.

What is Adjetey Anang's net worth?

Adjetey is one of the wealthiest actors in Ghana. He has an alleged net worth of $4 million. He has earned his wealth through acting and producing movies, business ventures, and brand endorsements.

Who is the wife of Adjetey Anang?

Adjetey is married to Mrs Elorm Anang. They renewed their wedding vows in 2019 and recently celebrated their 15th marriage anniversary. Together, they have a son, Ryan Anang.

FAQs

Who is Adjetey Anang? He is an award-winning Ghanaian actor, lecturer, television personality, influencer for UNHCR, and movie producer. How old is Adjetey Anang? He is 49 years old as of 2022. He was born on 7 July 1973 in Ghana. Who is Adjetey Anang's wife? His wife is Elorm Anang. They've been married for 15 years. They also have an 8-year-old son. Which movies have Adjetey Anang been featured in? He has been featured in many movies, including Yolo, Things We Do For Love, Gold Coast Lounge, and Sidechic Gang. Where is Adjetey from? He is from Ghana. Is Adjetey Anang a lecturer? He is a lecturer at the National Film and Television Institute (NAFTI) in Ghana. What is Adjetey Anang's net worth? He has an alleged net worth of $4 million as of 2022.

Adjetey Anang is a well-known Ghanaian actor, lecturer, influencer, and movie producer. He is also one of the most talented actors in Africa. He has won several awards and gained widespread recognition for his acting career.

