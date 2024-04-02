Stonebwoy and a young fan performed his song Into The Future at the IndomieFest, and she amazed him with her performance

The young and confident girl sang the song word for word, thoroughly leaving Stonebwoy excited as he sang along with her

The show, which was organised for kids on Easter, also saw Stonebwoy's kids, CJ and Jahjah, dance with him on stage

A brilliant little girl shared the stage with popular dancehall star Stonebwoy at the IndomieFest held at Afua Sutherland Park, Accra, on April 1, 2024. The event, organised especially for children on Easter, was a memorable one, as the young girl amazed everyone, including Stonebwoy, with her performance.

Stonebwoy performing with fan. Photo Source: stonebwoy, 0fficial_lilakailash

Source: Instagram

The young fan, filled with confidence, sang Stonebwoy’s hit song Into The Future word for word. Her flawless performance of the song left the crowd and Stonebwoy himself excited. The musician, who was visibly impressed, sang along with her and put a broad smile on the young lady's face.

The event also saw Stonebwoy’s children, CJ and Jahjah, join him on stage as they thrilled the audience with their dance moves and had their father watching them in awe.

Stonebwoy and fan warm hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Bola Wan said:

wicked performance

BigCii wrote:

This is wholesome…..stone is a positive legend

Yaa_Berly reacted:

Girl u made stonebowy very proud

Yaa_Berly commented:

Girl u made stonebowy very proud

kwesiappiahkubi reacted:

wow she’s so good

kwadwo high born wrote:

super girl you really good

YungStone reacted:

Wow Gyal you are a performer … nice

Kwadwo Keli official said:

charley the girl good oo

PrettyGirl_Sherita asked:

Who watched more than 3 times?

Duncan Mighty praises Stonebwoy

In another story published by YEN.com.gh, Duncan Mighty arrived in Ghana to activate his forthcoming album, which features Stonebwoy.

In an interview, the Nigerian crooner shared the backstory of his collaboration with Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy.

A video of the artistes together caught the attention of many fans, who have begun counting down to the song's release.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh