Ghanaian actor Adjetey Anang has launched his memoir that talks about his family and stardom

Jackie Appiah, Nana Ama McBrown, Joselyn Dumas and other stylish female celebrities were photographed at the event

Top male style icons Harold Amenyah, Cheddar, Fiifi Coleman and others didn't disappoint with their sartorial choices

Award-winning Ghanaian actor Adjetey Anang launched his memoir on July 8, 2023, in a star-studded event.

Jackie Appiah, Nana Ama McBrown, and Joselyn Dumas rock elegant dresses to Adjetey Anang's book launch. Photo credit: @ronnieiseverywhere.

A bevvy of top celebrities in the Ghanaian entertainment industry, politicians, business executives and others were presented at the beautiful event.

Nana Ama McBrown slays in a cut-out dress

Ghanaian actress and Onua Showtime host Nana Ama McBrown flaunted her voluptuous body in a one-hand cut dress. She wore a coloured frontal hairstyle that cascaded around her shoulders for the star-studded event.

Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah rocks a stylish blazer

Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah looked splendid in a lemon-green blazer and flawless makeup for the trending event. The style icon didn't disappoint with her smooth makeup and Barbie-inspired hairstyle as she hung out with her friends.

Joselyn Dumas looks classy in a red outfit

Ghanaian actress and model Joselyn Dumas modelled in an African print ruched shirt and a flared corseted dress. She completed her look with gold strappy heels and matching jewellery.

Shirley Frimpong Manso looks stunning in a black dress

The award-winning movie producer Shirley Frimpong Manso looked classy in a black dress by top fashion designer Duaba Serwaa for the occasion.

Check out the photos below;

