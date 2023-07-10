Jackie Appiah, Nana Ama McBrown, Joselyn Dumas, Cheddar And Other Stars Slay At Adjetey Anang's Book Launch
- Ghanaian actor Adjetey Anang has launched his memoir that talks about his family and stardom
- Jackie Appiah, Nana Ama McBrown, Joselyn Dumas and other stylish female celebrities were photographed at the event
- Top male style icons Harold Amenyah, Cheddar, Fiifi Coleman and others didn't disappoint with their sartorial choices
PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!
Award-winning Ghanaian actor Adjetey Anang launched his memoir on July 8, 2023, in a star-studded event.
A bevvy of top celebrities in the Ghanaian entertainment industry, politicians, business executives and others were presented at the beautiful event.
Nana Ama McBrown slays in a cut-out dress
Ghanaian actress and Onua Showtime host Nana Ama McBrown flaunted her voluptuous body in a one-hand cut dress. She wore a coloured frontal hairstyle that cascaded around her shoulders for the star-studded event.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!
Lydia Forson, Martha Ankomah and others grace Adjetey Anang's 50th birthday all-white party, photos and video drop
Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah rocks a stylish blazer
Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah looked splendid in a lemon-green blazer and flawless makeup for the trending event. The style icon didn't disappoint with her smooth makeup and Barbie-inspired hairstyle as she hung out with her friends.
Joselyn Dumas looks classy in a red outfit
Ghanaian actress and model Joselyn Dumas modelled in an African print ruched shirt and a flared corseted dress. She completed her look with gold strappy heels and matching jewellery.
Shirley Frimpong Manso looks stunning in a black dress
The award-winning movie producer Shirley Frimpong Manso looked classy in a black dress by top fashion designer Duaba Serwaa for the occasion.
Check out the photos below;
Adjetey Anang Shows Royalty As He Rocks Kente Ensemble And Gold Jewellery On His 50th Birthday
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about award-winning Ghanaian actor Adjetey Anang is one year older July 7, 2023.
To commemorate his birthday, the fashion influencer shared a rare snapshot of himself wearing kente and exquisite jewels.
Ghanaian singers Kidi, Lasmid, and other social media users commented on the beautiful birthday photos.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh