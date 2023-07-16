A video of Mr Logic advising Adjetey Anang and his wife on United Showbiz has got people talking

He advised the actor to back his words by staying faithful to his wife after confessing that he cheated on her multiple times

Netizens in reacting to the video, also shared different views about the issue

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Popular entertainment pundit, Mr Logic has admonished the wife of Adjetey Anang not to accept the apology by the actor simply because he had publicly confessed to cheating on her.

Speaking as a panellist on UTV's United Showbiz programme on Saturday, July 15, Mr Logic opined that the confession by the actor in his memoir, A Story of Faith, Imperfection, and Resilience, was not important.

Mr Logic advises Adjetey Anang over his infidelity Photo credit: @Mr Logic Music @Hello Frank/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Rather, he explained that the actor should prove to his wife with his deed that he is indeed a changed man instead of issuing a public apology

"His apology must not be accepted by the wife. Because you cheated on your wife and when you cheat don't come and say it, change, be a changed man for your wife," he said on the show.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Watch the video below

Ghanaians react to Mr Logic's comment

Netizens who reacted to the video remained divided over Mr Logic's advice given to Adjetey Anang regarding his marital life.

kwajogilberto stated:

He made a lot of sense

classy_sophia commented:

If its just hugging, how come it took 1 year before your wife forgave you,hmm boi

priscillaawunyo replied

What I don't understand is you guys bought Yvonne's book and distributed it to all the guest but with Adjetey own you didn't buy one sef, even what Mzgee is using she said someone gave it to her. Smh. Father Dickson choose who he want to support . Boi

Ola Micheal lashes at Adjetey Anag

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that movie producer Ola Michael rubbished Adjetey Anang's explanation about not cheating on his wife with sexual intercourse.

Ola Michael said on UTV's United Showbiz that Adjetey Anang cannot belittle his intelligence with the explanation.

"We are not fools. You can't tell us cheating does not involve sex," the media personality said on the United Showbiz.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh