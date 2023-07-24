DJ Switch, in a cute video that has gone viral, wore a cute outfit that showed her stomach and exceptional figure

The young lady mesmerised her TikTok followers as she showed off her dance moves, whining her waist

Fans loved the young lady's energy and her elegant dance skills and dropped comments admiring her

DJ Switch wowed her TikTok followers with a delightful display of her dance skills and a charming outfit that showed her exceptional figure. The young lady's performance earned her heaps of praise and admiration from fans all over the internet.

The video featured DJ Switch in a cute and elegant outfit that showed her waist and stomach. Her stylish choice of attire captured the attention of viewers, who could not help but shower her with compliments. Many fans expressed their awe at her mesmerising and youthful energy.

As the video began, DJ Switch confidently showed her dance prowess, skillfully whining her waist to the beat of the music. Her movements were graceful and fluid, captivating social media users and keeping them engaged throughout the video.

Among the sea of comments, praises for DJ Switch's dance skills and striking appearance were abundant.

DJ Switch warms hearts

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from social media users who watched the video.

Richmond commented:

I love her I will sell my dad’s car and send her the money

patriciaowusuband wrote:

not just a dj a beautiful dancer tooo

mavrickk828 said:

You are growing miss baby girl

AllNeedsRoyal commented:

The girl naa she make sweet

abenafrimponmaaaf wrote:

I think this is my first time seeing you in skirt or I'm lying

DJ Switch's acting skills

In another story, DJ Switch, in an earlier funny TikTok video, acted out a popular Twi sound from a Ghanaian movie and got peeps laughing.

The adorable girl was able to act out the funny emotions in the sound very well, to the admiration of many Ghanaians.

Social media users said that even though she was now based in the US, she still had a lot of Ghanaian in her.

