DJ Switch, in a funny TikTok video, acted out a popular Twi sound from a Ghanaian movie and got peeps laughing

The adorable girl acted out the funny emotions in the sound very well, to the admiration of many Ghanaians

Social media users said that even though she was now based in the US, she still had a lot of Ghanaian in her

Ghanaian disc jockey DJ Switch brought joy and laughter to many Ghanaians as she reenacted a popular Twi sound from a beloved Ghanaian movie.

DJ Switch acting in Twi Photo Source: djswitchghana

Source: TikTok

The adorable girl's impeccable acting skills and funny expressions won the admiration of viewers, proving that she still has a strong Ghanaian spirit despite being based in the United States.

DJ Switch showed a different side of her talent in the TikTok video. With a playful demeanour, she flawlessly portrayed the humorous emotions depicted in the sound clip, leaving peeps rolling with laughter.

The video quickly gained traction on social media, with users expressing their delight and appreciation for DJ Switch's comedic prowess.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Many were impressed by her ability to capture the essence of the sound and deliver it with impeccable timing and expression. Even though she now resides in the US, Ghanaians were thrilled to see that DJ Switch still had a strong connection to her Ghanaian roots.

DJ Switch warms Ghanaian hearts

Mimi said:

I can't stop laughing. is the seriousness for me

Immanuella Nelson wrote:

I've watched a lot of these but this alone is amazing

fayahmanfresh commented:

chale this girl can act...dam!!

Kojo Saa wrote:

This is the second time I have chanced ur video n u very good ... I will love to see more of it

Miss Joan commented:

I've watched this more than 10 times as3m oo

DJ Switch celebrated 1 million followers

In another story, Ghanaian DJ, DJ Switch has celebrated on Instagram after she achieved a million followers on the social media app.

The video shows a trajectory of how she became a Dj at schools and events she had performed.

Gloria Sarfo, Kobby Kyei and many others congratulated her on achieving such great feet.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh