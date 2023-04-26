Beautiful Ghanaian disc jockey and Talented Kidz star DJ Switch, in a new video she shared on her TikTok page, looked all grown up and pretty

The young lady was in a happy mood as she danced to Davido's "Na Money ", rocking a short curly hairdo and a thick sweater over a green dress

The young lady had many folks in awe at how much she had grown in a short space of time as they admired her beauty

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Accomplished Ghanaian disc jockey and Talented Kidz winner DJ Switch has won hearts on social media once again, following the release of a new video on her TikTok page. The young lady stunned fans and followers alike with her mature and sophisticated look.

Young DJ Switch (Left), DJ Switch dancing (Right) Photo Source: djswitchghana

Source: TikTok

In the video, DJ Switch could be seen in a cheerful mood as she grooved to Davido's popular track "Na Money," dressed in a green dress and a thick sweater. The talented musician completed her outfit with a short, curly hairdo and a pair of fashionable glasses, making her look nothing short of impeccable.

The Rise Of DJ Switch

The young star, whose real name is Erica Armah Bra-Bulu Tandoh, rose to fame after winning the popular Ghanaian talent show "Talented Kidz" in 2017. Since then, she has gone on to become one of Ghana's most celebrated and successful DJs, with a career that has taken her to various parts of the world.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Fans of the young star have been expressing their admiration for her latest TikTok video, with many noting how much she has grown since first coming into the spotlight. Others have commented on her stunning beauty and fashion sense, with some hailing her as a style icon.

DJ Switch Captures Attention

real_vimlady wrote:

My niece is growing adorably❤️❤️❤️❤️ tell mummy I miss her oh

nheverbhad commented:

They shall grow indeed here's one prove

kkcanibus said:

Na akwadaa anaa panyin

Nakeeyat: Talented Kidz Star Grows Big And Tall In Video, Many Stunned

In another story, Talented Kidz star Nakeeyat, looked tall and big in a video as she slayed in a beautiful corset dress.

The beautiful young girl walked majestically in her elegant dress, leaving many social media users in awe.

Netizens were surprised to see the young lady from the TV show growing up so quickly, expressing their admiration for her.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh