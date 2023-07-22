Nana Ama McBrown, in a beautiful video she shared on her TikTok video rocked a beautiful dress and danced joyously to Hosana by Banzy Banero

The beautiful actress's dress had different colour shades, with the top being white and from her waist downwards was a mixture of many colours, predominantly orange

McBrown's makeup was also on point, which had her followers admiring her pretty looks and bubbly nature

Popular Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown recently treated her fans to a delightful moment on TikTok, where she showcased her infectious joy and dance moves while wearing a stunning and colourful dress. The video quickly garnered attention and praise from her followers, who were captivated by her radiant smile and impeccable makeup.

Ghanaian Actress Nana Ama McBrown dancing happily Photo Source: iamamamcbrown

Source: TikTok

In the video, Nana Ama McBrown can be seen gracefully moving to the rhythm of Hosana by Banzy Banero. Her infectious energy and happy demeanour immediately caught the eye of viewers, spreading positivity and excitement across the social media platform.

The highlight of the video was the beautiful dress she wore. The upper part of the dress was elegantly white, creating a striking contrast against the vibrant, multicoloured bottom half. Predominantly splashed with large patches of orange, the dress was a true spectacle of fashion, reflecting McBrown's distinctive taste.

Not only did her dress show elegance, but Nana Ama's flawless makeup further enhanced her already stunning features. Her followers were quick to shower her with compliments, praising her beauty and bubbly nature.

Fans admire McBrown

Amabaron said:

NeXT future president of Ghana she’s will be the only woman to stand for the first time

Kwaku__Holy_Body commented:

aww the whole Ghana ebe this woman everybody loves.

Ewuramadaphne said:

The way I aspire to be you . You always seem strong . Thank you for the inspiration

Source: YEN.com.gh