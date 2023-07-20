A video of a handsome man playing the keyboard at his own wedding has left many in awe

The bride, who looked ravishing, cheered her husband as he thrilled the wedding guest with delightful music

Social media users, in reaction to the video, congratulated the duo on their union, with others wishing them a marriage of bliss

It was a beautiful sight to behold when a handsome Ghanaian groom opted to entertain guests at his own wedding by showcasing his keyboarding prowess.

The video, which YEN.com.gh sighted on the TikTok page of @braa_kobby_photography, showed the moment when the pretty bride in her white wedding gown was seen heading to the area where the instrumentalists were seated.

As she got close, the camera focused on the organist, who was none other than the groom.

Flanked by three groomsmen, the handsome young man proved that he is a good organist as he played the instrument with swag and confidence.

The bride, upon reaching where her husband was seated, began to cheer and motivate him.

She endorsed what her husband was doing by kissing him on the side of his head.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 5,000 likes and 200 comments.

Ghanaians congratulate the lovers on their union

Netizens who reacted to the video congratulated the lovers on their union, with others wishing the couple a marriage of bliss.

Gyaase Bright stated:

I'm really sure the lady was also in the singing group

Abena Lawna commented:

I tap into your blessings sis

IamLinssy indicated:

Chai my friend is trending, Abigail

BOSS_SONO indicated:

You make him confuse la

Solomon kisseih indicated:

Does it mean there is no one else that can handle the keyboard in the church?

Source: YEN.com.gh