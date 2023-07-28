Sony Achiba, in an interview with Zionfelix, shared how he struggled when he first went to London, especially with employment

The musician said when he went abroad in his heydays, employers did not want to give him a job even as a cleaner because he lacked experience

He added that, luckily for him, he got information from a friend that a building company was hiring, mentioning that he applied and got the job

Renowned musician Sony Achiba, in an interview with Zionfelix, revealed the challenges he faced, particularly with securing employment when he first relocated to London. The artiste shared how, despite his popularity and success in his homeland, he encountered unexpected obstacles in the job market due to a lack of experience.

During his heydays, Sony Achiba decided to explore opportunities abroad, hoping to broaden his horizons and explore new avenues for his career. However, upon arriving in London, he was met with the harsh reality that potential employers were hesitant to offer him even entry-level positions, including that of a cleaner, citing his lack of prior work experience in the foreign job market.

Recalling those trying times, Sony Achiba expressed the frustration he experienced. He said the rejection he faced left him disheartened, as he had anticipated a smoother transition onto the London job scene.

Fortunately for Sony, a glimmer of hope emerged through a friend who informed him about a building company that was actively hiring. Encouraged by this opportunity, Sony said he applied for the position and to his relief and delight, he succeeded in securing the job, marking a turning point in his London journey.

Fans hail Sony Achiba

Many Ghanaians were impressed with the musician's inspiring life story and hailed him.

arabmony197 said:

Good to hear from the legend kudos

homesmultimedia5321 wrote:

This man is a legend ❤

agyeimaxwell reacted:

Keep up the good work, well done boss

