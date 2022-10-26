Popular TikTok star Felicia Osei is known for her rib-cracking skits and hilarious videos on the video-sharing platform

The young influencer also caught the attention of many after revealing the professional ambitions she has had

In a recent update, Felicia Osei has disclosed yet another professional ambition, stating she wants to own a comedy empire

In an industry filled with many TikTok stars, Felicia Osei has carved a niche for herself as one of Ghana's hilarious internet sensations. The young comedienne and influencer revealed she would love to make a long-lasting career out of her talent and ability to make people laugh.

Felicia Osei plans on owning a comedy empire Photo Source: @osei_felicia

In an interview with Berla Mundi, she revealed her long-term goal is to own what she called a comedy empire. Appearing as a guest on TV3's The Day Show with the celebrated media personality, Felicia spoke about her career plans.

Felicia explained she wanted to allow other comedians to exhibit their talent while she plays the role of a manager and administrator. Likening herself to popular Nigerian comedian AY, Felicia said;

I want to have other comedians use my platform to exhibit what they have. And I could have living comedy legends on boa

All About Felicia Osei

Felicia Osei is a popular Ghanaian TikToker who gained fame on the platform during the covid-19 lockdown. Currently a presenter on Onua FM, Felicia was an aspiring nurse who left the health industry after doing her clinical for six months. She also worked as a personal assistant and secretary at the Excel Community School. The young TikTok star, with almost 389 thousand TikTok followers, is known for her skits, makeup and dance videos on TikTok.

