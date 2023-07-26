Video Of Ghanaian Man Lamenting Over Hardship Evokes Sadness: "I Am Not A Womanizer Yet I Am Broke"
- A video of a young man lamenting over his finances has got people talking on social media
- The man revealed he doesn't understand why he is broke because he is not a spendthrift
- Netizens who saw the video also opened up about other things that might be affecting his fianances
PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!
A young Ghanaian man has sparked a huge reaction on social media after a video of him lamenting over his financial struggle went viral.
The TikTok video, which was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the page of @scarppyjunior, captured the young man admitting to his friends that he was broke.
Opening up on his struggle, the young man explained that despite being in the month being of July, there is nothing for him to be thankful for because his finances are nothing to write home about.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!
He said that what baffles him the most is that he is not a spendthrift and doesn't involve himself in activities like chasing after women and smoking.
"I am not a womanizer, and I don't smoke, I don't give my money to a lady to plait, but still, I am broke"
At the time of writing the report, the 13-second video had gathered over 9000 likes and 150 comments
Watch the video below
Ghanaians react to the video
Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video suggested other things that might be affecting his finances.
Nana Kwaku the worshipper, stated:
search for job, start working you will get money, we only gain money when u start doing something with ur hands
KwameGeo commented:
it's funny, but advice from an older brother... words are powerful.
Kaytoon Pale stated:
Hmmm dis matter for go heaven court,the money sef if I spend it,I don’t even know how I used it
Saliu Adams631(Alhaji37) reacted
sorry , have you forgotten about your Sporting bet loses
KING MAJOR indicated:
I feel your pain bro
Man laments over hardship in France
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that another Ghanaian in France has complained bitterly in a video about the hardships he is facing.
The man wasn't pleased with the pack of food he bought as the price had increased from 5 euros to 7.5 euros.
He lamented that the increase in the cost of food wasn't favourable as his salary had not been increased.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh