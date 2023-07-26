A video of a young man lamenting over his finances has got people talking on social media

The man revealed he doesn't understand why he is broke because he is not a spendthrift

Netizens who saw the video also opened up about other things that might be affecting his fianances

A young Ghanaian man has sparked a huge reaction on social media after a video of him lamenting over his financial struggle went viral.

The TikTok video, which was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the page of @scarppyjunior, captured the young man admitting to his friends that he was broke.

Opening up on his struggle, the young man explained that despite being in the month being of July, there is nothing for him to be thankful for because his finances are nothing to write home about.

He said that what baffles him the most is that he is not a spendthrift and doesn't involve himself in activities like chasing after women and smoking.

"I am not a womanizer, and I don't smoke, I don't give my money to a lady to plait, but still, I am broke"

At the time of writing the report, the 13-second video had gathered over 9000 likes and 150 comments

Watch the video below

Ghanaians react to the video

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video suggested other things that might be affecting his finances.

Nana Kwaku the worshipper, stated:

search for job, start working you will get money, we only gain money when u start doing something with ur hands

KwameGeo commented:

it's funny, but advice from an older brother... words are powerful.

Kaytoon Pale stated:

Hmmm dis matter for go heaven court,the money sef if I spend it,I don’t even know how I used it

Saliu Adams631(Alhaji37) reacted

sorry , have you forgotten about your Sporting bet loses

KING MAJOR indicated:

I feel your pain bro

Man laments over hardship in France

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that another Ghanaian in France has complained bitterly in a video about the hardships he is facing.

The man wasn't pleased with the pack of food he bought as the price had increased from 5 euros to 7.5 euros.

He lamented that the increase in the cost of food wasn't favourable as his salary had not been increased.

