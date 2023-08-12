Mrs Miracle Adoma, the wife of celebrated Broadcaster Kofi Adoma Nwanwani, is set to be enstooled Development Queen of Banda Ahenkro in the Bono Region

The coronation of the esteemed businesswoman is expected to take place sometime this year at a Durbar

Kofi Adoma Nwanwani spoke to YEN.com.gh about the development and expressed excitement at his wife's achievement

Mrs Miracle Adoma, the wife of the renowned Broadcaster Kofi Adoma Nwanwani, is on the verge of being enstooled as the Development Queen of Banda Ahenkro in the Bono Region. This news has sparked excitement and anticipation among the local community.

The upcoming coronation of Mrs Miracle Adoma is scheduled to take place later this year, and it promises to be a memorable event that will bring the community together. A grand durbar will be organized to mark this significant occasion, and it is expected to attract people from all walks of life.

Kofi Adoma Nwanwani, a well-known figure in the broadcasting industry, shared his thoughts on this remarkable development. Speaking exclusively to YEN.com.gh, he expressed his pride and joy in his wife's remarkable achievement. The couple has shared a strong bond for a remarkable 18 years, and this achievement is a testament to Mrs Miracle Adoma's character and dedication.

In his words, Kofi Adoma Nwanwani stated,

I wish the whole world will celebrate my wife because she is what the Bible calls a wife. There are women, and only a few truly qualify as wives, and my wife is undeniably one of them.

Miracle Adoma is said to have contributed immensely to the development of the community with her works of charity and acts of benevolence. The Regent of Banda, Nana Adjei Duku, in an interview, spoke highly of Mircale and said she deserved the highly coveted title.

Anne Sophie becomes a developmental queen

In another story, French ambassador to Ghana Anne Sophie (Akosua) Avé was enstooled as a queen mother for her developmental works in the Osu community and Ghana.

The ambassador was enstooled under the name Naa Narley Owaa Oman I, and she could not hold back her excitement as she thanked the King of Osu for the gesture.

News of her enstoolment travelled across social media in milliseconds, and videos from the occasion stirred reactions.

