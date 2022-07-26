Miracle Adomah, the wife of Kofi Adoma in a video, has been seen dancing happily in front of a luxurious home

The gorgeous lady did not seem bothered about her marital problems being the topic of discussion amongst Ghanaians as she smiled throughout the video

Folks gushed over how pretty she was and wondered why she had been shying away from the public eye

Miracle Adomah, the wife of Kofi Adomah, has been spotted in a video dancing happily in front of a gorgeous mansion.

The lady did not look too bothered despite her marital issues being the subject of public scrutiny in the past few days.

Photo: Miracle Adomah Source: TikTok @mrsmiracleadomah

Source: UGC

Miracle's marital problems have been on the lips of folks ever since her husband publicly confessed to having multiple affairs outside their marriage.

Kofi Adomah recently said he has been with several women while married to Miracle and stated that she was aware of his infidelity.

The issue has brought Miracle a lot of criticism as folks wondered why she condones her husband's infidelity. But the lady does not seem to be bothered about the issue, as the video of her dancing shows how happy she is.

Peeps have been eager to see the face of Mrs Adomah as she has long shied away from the cameras, but pictures and videos of her have now become public and Ghanaians have gushed over how gorgeous she is.

Social Media Reactions

naya_tv_online said:

She is pretty ooo so why was she hiding

gifty.debrah also said:

Awww, our in‐law is very gorgeous. Beautiful inside out ❤️❤️❤️

divina.owusu reacted:

She's so pretty. Love her unbotheed spirit

lucykyere also wrote:

Now we can see her in her full glory cos me di3, I didn't understand why Kofi was hiding her. Or he fears someone might take her away. Ah well ‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️

Source: YEN.com.gh