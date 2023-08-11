Ghanaian philanthropist Nana Tea has gifted a 13-year-old boy with special needs an electric wheelchair, replacing the need for his mother to carry him to school daily

The generous act followed Nana Tea's offer on social media, sparked by a teacher's comment sharing their touching story

Captured in a YouTube video, the boy and his mother's joy was palpable as they demonstrated the wheelchair's life-changing impact

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Renowned Ghanaian philanthropist Nana Tea has generously gifted a 13-year-old Ghanaian boy with special needs an electric wheelchair, alleviating his daily struggle of being carried to school by his mother.

The heartwarming gesture transpired after Nana Tea's online announcement of the available electric wheelchair, prompting the boy's teacher to share their poignant story in the comments.

Captured in a video uploaded to Nana Tea's YouTube channel, the boy and his mother were visibly overjoyed as they showcased how the newfound mobility would positively impact their lives.

Nana Tea helps boy who was carried to school daily Photo credit: Nana Tea via YouTube

Source: Youtube

Ghanaians react to the video of Nana Tea providing boy with wheelchair

The heartwarming video has ignited passionate and beautiful comments on social media, as many were thrilled to see the joy on the faces of the boy and his mother.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Below are some of the comments they shared.

@RichynCathy said:

Wow! This is extremely touching... Aww! God bless and bless you

@elizabethkwegyir3699 indicated:

God bless you Nana and God bless the giver

@abednegoackom3058 stated:

Wow. This is so lovely. Nana, may God bless you and the donor hippopotamusly

See the video below:

Ghanaian man begs GTV to reward Nana Tea and Abena Manokekame for impacting lives in society

Earlier, Ghanaian event MC Kwame, renowned for his substantial Facebook following, made a heartfelt appeal to GTV, urging them to recognise the remarkable contributions of Nana Tea and Abena Manokekame to society.

Kwame has requested that GTV appoint the duo as TV License Ambassadors in recognition of their outstanding impact.

He emphasised Nana Tea's dedication, truthfulness, and unwavering commitment, leading to a good Samaritan generously gifting him a car for his extensive travels aimed at bringing joy to people's lives.

Pregnant Ghanaian woman who was hawking on street given loads of goods and helped to deliver

Meanwhile, a pregnant Ghanaian woman, who was previously seen hawking on the streets to cover medical expenses and repay a loan, has encountered a life-changing moment through the kindness of Ghanaian philanthropist Nana Tea.

Witnessing her under the scorching sun, Nana Tea was deeply moved to make a positive impact on her life.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh