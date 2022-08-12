French ambassador to Ghana Anne Sophie (Akosua) Avé has been enstooled as a queen mother for her developmental works in the Osu community and Ghana

The ambassador was enstooled under the name Naa Narley Owaa Oman I, and she could not hold back her excitement as she thanked the King of Osu for the gesture

News of her enstoolment travelled across social media in milliseconds, and videos from the occasion stirred reactions

Anne Sophie (Akosua) Avé, the French ambassador to Ghana, has been enstooled as a Queen mother in Osu for her developmental work in the community.

The excited ambassador thanked the King of Osu Noste Nii Narthey Owuo for the honorary gesture.

French Ambassador To Ghana Anne Sophie Avé Source: as.ave

Source: Instagram

On Thursday, August 11, 2022, Anne Sophie was taken through some traditional rights and was given the stool name Naa Narley Owaa Oman I. The ambassador has made a great impact on communities in Ghana in her four-year stay in the country.

She has received a lot of love and has been enstooled three times since coming to Ghana. In addition, Anne Sophie's support for Ghana's creative art industry has been immense.

The ambassador's tenure in Ghana is over, and she will soon leave the country back to France, but her impact and presence will still be felt in Ghana.

Folks reacted to news of her enstoolment with mixed opinions. Some congratulated her; whiles others felt it was unnecessary. See Video Here

Ghanaians React To The Enstoolment Of Anne Sophie

theeinfluencer_ said:

Congratulations Your Excellency Royal Highness @as.ave. This is History Made!!!

itzclifford_ur_bf expressed excitement as he wrote:

All Hail Her Royal Highness Naa Marley the 1st. ❤️❤️❤️

extranaturecare wrote:

Congratulations madam. You deserve this and even more.

mabelelizabethbaiden felt the gesture was not needed

Na wa oooo Ghana Eeiii have you started giving this white people power again‍♀️

