Gifter dancer Abigail Adjiri's mother shared her challenges with raising a special needs child

Hearing-impaired Abigail Adjiri won Talented Kidz Season 14 after wowing judges with her dance moves

Despite her hard-of-hearing disability, she has become an integral part of the DWP Academy

Abigail Adjiri, hearing-impaired Talented Kidz winner's, mother, Evelyn Dapple, told harrowing tales of people asking her to abandon her daughter because of her disability.

Evelyn Dapple became troubled when she noticed that her daughter could not speak and hear properly.

She added that Abigail has always loved to dance since infancy.

Evelyn Dapple said that although her daughter could not hear people speak, she could feel music.

Abigail Adjiri's mother also shared things people said about her daughter on Onua Showtime with McBrown.

It worried me a lot. Because whenever I stepped out with her, people called her names. I was worried. People even told me to give birth to another child because this one is not regarded as human. She is useless. So I should have another child quickly. Many people said hurtful and unpleasant things to me. I was troubled, but I knew this was what God gave me, so I had to take good care of her.

Peeps react to story about Abigail Adjiri's hearing disability

The comment section had heartwarming messages and tips to help Abigail regain her speech.

Nichodemus K Edudzi Yesutor commented:

She will get better by the grace of God. She is very beautiful, you know. Dont mind negative words from people.

Benita Bonsu commented:

All hope is not lost, she is indeed a blessing. But, madam, kindly get her a speech therapist, and she will be fine. The fact that she can say something means there is hope.

Ladyb Bea commented:

She needs speech therapy and prayers. Join alpha hour

Hearing-impaired Talented Kidz winner's trainer explains how she hears music

In other news, YEN.com.gh wrote about how Abigail Adjiri, a Talented Kidz winner with a hearing impairment, won the competition as a dancer.

According to her trainer, Abigail feels the beats of the music through the soles of her feet.

He also explained that they practised steps and sequences to match the vibrations through her feet.

