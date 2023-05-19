Talented Kidz 14th edition winner, Abigail Adjiri, danced with her mentor Afronita in a video

The talented dancer who is deaf and dances by feeling the vibrations of songs in her feet danced as though she could hear the song

She effortlessly danced to a viral TikTok song that has taken over the internet, gaining thousands of reactions from her followers

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian Talented Kidz winner, Abigail Adjiri, has caused a stir on social media with her incredible dance moves despite her hearing impairment. She danced with her role model Afronita, who she has been seen dancing with her on several occasions.

Afronita and Abigail Photo credit: @abigail_talented_kids_14

Source: Instagram

In a video posted by Abigail on her official Instagram account, she danced with members of the DWP Academy, specifically her role model, Danita Akosua Adomaah Yeboah, popularly known as Afronita.

The Talented Kidz winner and viral entertainer's dance routine excited her fans. Abigail can be seen in the video looking at Afronita, who had earlier trended for sharing a wholesome video of her dancing with her mother, before taking charge of the dancefloor, making the dance academy's members cheer her on. She ended her dance moves with a funny yet adorable body movement.

Watch Abigail's dance video below

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

How Abigail dances to songs despite her hearing impairment

Abigail's talent and endeavours have inspired many persons living with disability. Her trainer revealed after her victory that she is able to feel the vibrations of songs under her feet and dance to them. He added that her incredible talent has made them picture a bigger stage like America's Got Talent.

Some Ghanaians reacted to Abigail's video

Some Ghanaians on social media talked about how they were proud of Abigail and how awe-inspiring her talent is.

cash_pixelsgh commented:

Who also watched it more than 3 times

_eku_yah said:

Why do I keep doing the dance moves in my head, but when I stand up p3 as3m b3 ba

naalindy wrote:

Thank you Danita ❤ for the impact in her life

ikena_nnadi stated:

This small gal Nah vibe, I swear

eugeneqweku added:

Anita and her daughter keep on making me smile I love you guys ❤️❤️❤️

Abigail won the Talented Kidz show with incredible dance moves

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that after delivering a spectacular performance that astounded the judges and the audience, Abigail was declared the winner of Talented Kidz Season 14.

The deaf dancer amazed everyone with her ability to move gracefully to every song despite her hearing impairment week after week. Many people have complimented the show's organisers for their inclusiveness and for honouring Abigail's dedication.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh