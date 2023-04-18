The winner of Talented Kidz Season 14, Abigail Adjiri, who is hearing impaired, stunned many Ghanaians with her incredible dance moves

Abigail was crowned winner at the end of the contest after dancing her way through 13 weeks of tough competition

Her trainer, who works with disabled children, shared how he prepared her for the competition.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Abigail Adjiri, the hearing-impaired winner of TV3's Talented Kidz Season 14, amazed the audience and viewers of the reality show when news of her condition became public.

The 7-year-old dancer had shown up week after week with energetic dance moves, which were in perfect tune with the music despite her inability to hear.

Her stunning performance and historic win on Talented Kidz have prompted many to question how a hearing-impaired girl could listen to music and execute her dance moves so perfectly.

In an interview with TV3, her trainer, Gilbert Owusu, disclosed how they overcame her impairment as she readied to join the competition.

Talented Kidz Season 14 winner Abigail Adjiri and trainer, Gilbert Owusu on stage Image credit: abigail_talented_kids_14

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

According to Owusu, stage name Vokers, Abigail has loved to dance since she was a baby. He said in spite of her condition, listening and dancing to music was her favourite activity. So her father contacted him to help prepare her for the fiercely-contested talent show.

"They called me to come over and train Abaigail because of her situation. I knew how to work with those with challenges like hearing problems."

He said Abigail needed to learn how to calculate her steps to match the vibrations she felt under her feet.

"It's all about calculation. We calculate in everything we do, especially the steps. You have to calculate the dance before you take a step. You can't just dance... The beat vibrates under feet."

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to a deaf dancer's trainer explaining how she moves with music

Ghanaians have been commenting on the development, with many praising Abigail and her trainer.

Kelvin Kaizer said:

This girl’s story is very heart touching and brings tears to my eyes. I pray she gets bigger opportunities to go global. She’s a great dancer.

Obeng Benedicta said:

The trainer did an amazing work. He has patience. God bless him.

Frank Bio wrote:

Congratulations to little Abigail but the trainer also deserve recognition.

Hearing-impaired contestant Abigail Wins Talented Kidz final

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported Talented Kidz Season 14 winner Abigail gave the audience a spectacular performance at the finals.

Abigail, who suffers from a hearing impairment, stunned the judges as she danced effortlessly to the beats.

Many have applauded the organisers of the show for showing inclusivity.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh