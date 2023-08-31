UK-based Ghanaian boxer Freezy Macbones is currently in Ghana and has reunited with his adorable daughter, whom he has not seen in 11 years

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

In a video, the boxer and the little girl went for a swim, with Freezy turning into her personal tutor and teaching her how to swim

Freezy carried the little one by the underside while she wadded and learned how to use her arms at the surface of the water

UK-based Ghanaian boxer Freezy Macbones has reunited with his beloved daughter in Ghana after being apart for 11 years. The emotional moment was captured in a heartwarming video that has touched the hearts of many Ghanaians.

Freezy Macbones and daughter Photo Source: Mr.smith

Source: TikTok

The heartwarming video showed Freezy Macbones and his adorable daughter bonding in a swimming pool as they had their first swimming session together. The father-daughter made a deep connection as Freezy lovingly gave his little girl swim lessons. The video, which has now gone viral, showed Freezy not only as a loving father but also as a patient tutor.

In the touching footage, Freezy Macbones could be seen cradling his daughter gently beneath her, as she took her first steps into the water. With a smile on his face, he assumed the role of her personal instructor, teaching her the art of swimming. With every stroke she took, Freezy was there to guide her through the water, encouraging her to use her arms to stay afloat.

Freezy Macbones warms hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Relieve Guy said:

freezy don't need DNA

mayor_of_brixton_33 commented:

Love this Freezy, ur a good man bro. Show her all the love u have to give

papa_dales reacted:

bro i couldn’t imagine it, may the most high give you strength

Freezy Macbones buys roasted plantain

In another story, Freezy Macbones, in a video, bought roasted plantain by the roadside for GH¢32, and the price stunned many people.

The UK-based Ghanaian boxer looked delighted as he patronised the sweet street food and paid for it.

The video was shared on TikTok, and in the comment section, many Ghanaians complained about the price of the meal and expressed concern at how expensive Accra had become.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh