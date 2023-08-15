UK-based Ghanaian boxer Seth Gyimah, also known as Freezy Macbones, said he will represent Ghana at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games

He will compete in the qualifiers and is training in Dakar, Senegal, with the hope of making it to the competition

He pleaded with Ghanaians to continue to support him and the Black Bombers of Ghana as they work to win gold

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Ghanaian boxer Seth Gyimah, popularly called 'Freezy Macbones, has indicated that he will represent Ghana at the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

He said he was delighted to represent the West African country after he was invited by the Ghana Boxing Federation (GBA).

In a post on social media, Freezy Macbones said he was willing to ensure that Ghana achieves the aim it has set for the Olympic Games.

Freezy Mcbones said he was contacted by the Ghana Boxing Authority to represent Ghana at the 2024 Olympic Games Photo credit: @freezy_macbones_official_ Source: Instagram

Source: Instagram

The renowned boxer said he is training enough to ensure his hope of representing Ghana comes to fruition. He is hopeful that he will win gold for the country.

“I have been called on to represent my country Ghana at the upcoming 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France. This will commence after the African qualification bouts next month. In Dakar, Senegal, which I’m currently training hard for in order to make it past the qualifiers & bring back the Gold next year."

“This opportunity to represent my home country at the world’s biggest sporting event is a dream come true. It’s time to make my country, family, and friends proud. I’ll be joining the Black Bombers of Ghana soon to make this dream a reality," he added.

He entreated Ghanaians to continue supporting him through the journey.

Freezy Macbones attained national prominence after he defeated Darryl Sharp at the London-based Copper Boxing Arena in April.

Netizens react to Freezy's post

Several people commented on the post and pledged their support. Read some of the comments below:

@nii_ayah said:

My countryman behind you all the way

@ilyaas_abdirisaaa_abdullahi wrote:

Congrats brother sending love from east Africa somalia ❤ Ain't easy being freezy

@amanda.coe.963 said:

So proud of you. The hard work and dedication you put in is amazing. Good luck with everything. Very proud of u. you got this.

@soafrican wrote:

we dey your back freezyyy

juliochiago said:

Let’s go !!!! Congratulations bro

Stephen Appiah said he started playing football after a friend asked him to skip school

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stephen Appiah, a former captain of the Ghana Black Stars, said a friend asked him to escort him to play football instead of going to school, and that was the beginning of his football career.

He said that his mother did not support his football career initially, but he persisted, which made him excel.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh