Having a swimming pool in one's house is a status symbol for many, especially for those who want to maintain a certain standing in society

However, some of these luxury amenities can cause problems for people, especially when they have kids at home who can't take care of themselves

Luckily, there are some ways that people can make their homes a haven for their kids, delivering them from unfortunate incidents

Some people want to live large by having all the luxurious features a property can have, such as a swimming pool, gym and others. A swimming pool in your backyard may be a fantastic way to unwind, have fun, and even exercise. However, swimming pools may also be dangerous, particularly for small children, and this risk can occur in a matter of seconds.

How people can keep their kids safe in a home with a pool. Photo credit: mapodile and SeventyFour

Source: Getty Images

In a sad incident recently, Nigerian music star, Davido, lost his three-year-old son when he drowned in the pool of their Lagos mansion. However, the good news is that people can take precautions to secure their pools and keep kids from drowning.

There Should Be Adult Supervision

Speaking exclusively to YEN.com.gh, Mr Edward Asante Osei, a Property Manager at Broll Ghana, said:

Children should always be under adult supervision. The single most crucial element in preventing drowning is vigilance. Even if the kids are proficient swimmers, adults should supervise them. Although there are various techniques to keep your swimming pool safe, monitoring is always best!

Fence Off The Swimming Pool

In addition to adult supervision, which is the most important thing, other methods, such as fencing off the pool, can also be effective. According to Central Hawke's Bay District Council, the pool area must be completely fenced off with a fence to keep little children away from it.

People can install self-closing and self-latching gates and a fence to restrict the pool area from the home and yard. The taller the fence, the better to prevent kids from using objects to climb them.

Teach Children To Swim

Instruct kids in swimming. Teaching kids to swim is usually a good idea, but it doesn't always prevent drowning or serve as a replacement for adult supervision. However, it is a great way for children to help themselves before real help arrives. In addition, make pool rules. Inform everyone who uses your pool about what behaviour is and is not permitted.

Baby-Proof Your Home with Simple Home Solutions to Keep Children Safe

