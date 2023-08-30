Fameye, in an Instagram post, shared a series of photos of himself aboard a flight as he made his way back home to Ghana

The musician flew first-class and was served some tasty-looking dishes while he cosied up in his comfortable seat

In the series of photos he shared, the last slide was a photo of his adorable son, which warmed the hearts of his followers

Popular Ghanaian musician Fameye recently delighted his fans by giving them a glimpse of his journey back home to Ghana, after going on tour abroad, through a series of photos on Instagram. The artiste took to the social media platform to share his travel experience.

Fameye and his cute son Photo Source: fameyemusic

Source: Instagram

In the captivating snapshots, Fameye could be seen on a flight, enjoying the luxury of first-class travel. With a big smile and a look of contentment on his face, he posed comfortably in his seat. What caught the attention of many was the good-looking meal served to him during the flight. The artiste did not hesitate to capture the mouthwatering dish that was placed before him.

As Fameye documented his journey, the final image in the series was a touching shot of his adorable son. This heartwarming picture melted the hearts of his followers and added a personal touch to the IG post. The musician's fans could not help but feel a sense of warmth and connection between Fameye and his son.

Fameye warms hearts with IG post

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

police_ahua said:

More blessings king

fameye_television commented:

Last Slide Peter Look Alike

survival9180 reacted:

With you, some of us get Hope! Peter please lead us to the promise Land ❤️

nanayaw7518 said:

Ur baby too fine wai Peter herr

Fameye shares career plans

In another story, Fameye, in a discussion with Berla Mundi on The Day Show, revealed that he does not let current trends influence his style of music.

The musician said trends change easily and added that he has songs he feels will become of value in five to 10 years.

Fameye said dance and party songs may be the norm today, but in the future, music could switch back to the old style like his, which involves storytelling and a distinct message.

