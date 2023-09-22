Ghanaian footballer Mohammed Kudus won the hearts of many football lovers by scoring his first goal in his debut match for West Ham United

The game ended in a 3-1 win with Bačka Topola player Nemanja Petrović scoring an own goal

Many people jubilated in the comments and advised West Ham always to start Mohammed Kudus

Newly signed West Ham player Mohammed Kudus impressed many football lovers with his impeccable performance in a match with Bačka Topola.

Mohammed Kudus and his teammates at West Ham United. Image Credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Mohammed Kudus scores his first goal for West Ham United

Ghanaian professional footballer Mohammed Kudus played his first game after being signed by the English club West Ham United.

He scored his first goal for the club on Thursday, September 21, 2023, against Serbian side Bačka Topola in the opener of the Europa League Group A.

He met Ward-Prowse’s corner into the box, and his header went into the football net's bottom corner.

His goal put West Ham United in a 2-1 lead on the scoreboard. Mohammed Kudus also played a crucial role in the club’s first goal, which resulted in an equaliser when Bačka Topola player Nemanja Petrović scored an own goal.

Before Kudus' goal, Bačka Topola led in the 45th minute with a goal from Petar Stanic.

West Ham United player Tomas Soucek was substituted in the game and scored the third goal for his club, making them win.

Below is a video of Mohammed Kudus' first goal for West Ham United.

Ghanaians react to Mohammed Kudus' first goal in his first game for West Ham United

Many people were overjoyed in the comment section as they applauded Mohammed Kudus. Others also advised West Ham United to always start the Ghanaian footballer.

westham said:

Our Starboy puts us in the lead ⭐️

bernardfosu105 said:

That is why you guys always need to start kudus our star boy from

drummerdaryl86 said:

He really is a star, one of many we currently have, but certainly a star and some of the things he did today are at the end of his amazing list of what I can do's

prayetietia said:

Our gift to West Ham +

galazyman said:

This is why we always feel unhappy if you don't start him. Here for Kudus!

sophie_shipton said:

Start him against Liverpool!! ⚒️⚒️

Source: YEN.com.gh