Popular UK-based Ghanaian boxer Freezy Macbones, caused a stir when a video of him purchasing roasted plantain by the roadside for GH¢32 went viral. The unexpected price tag astonished many people and sparked a conversation about the rising cost of living in Accra.

Freezy Macbones buying roasted plantain Photo Source: sir.smith

Source: TikTok

The video, which was originally shared on TikTok, captured Freezy Macbones standing by a roadside stall beautifully decorated with tasty-looking roasted plantains. With a smile, he eagerly placed his order and was billed the sum of GH¢32 by the vendor. The amount of plantain in Freezy's hands and the bill seemed off and overpriced.

The reaction from viewers was that of astonishment. The video's comment section quickly filled with Ghanaians expressing their confusion at the steep price of the roasted plantain. Many lamented the increasing expenses in Accra and voiced concerns about the unaffordability of goods in recent times.

Freezy Macbones' plantain price sparks reactions

Barnakles said:

I heard 32...what does that mean price or what

DE_HONEST wrote:

kokoo nkoaa 32gh I think I have to save 10k dollars be4 I come to Ghana eei kokoo mpo nie na fufuo ✌️

Tactical said:

32gh am sure the groundnut is part and if the Kokoo one is 5gh koraa

Kvng Nuel commented:

those asking the 32 know it was the total price the woman gave

Fameye buys porridge

In a similar story, Ghanaian music star Fameye bought GH¢3 worth of porridge and was not satisfied with the quantity he was served.

In a lighthearted manner, the musician lamented about how hard Ghana was and showed the porridge in a flat transparent plastic bag.

The funny video got folks laughing as they shared the same sentiments with Fameye and recounted similar experiences.

Source: YEN.com.gh