Talented Ghanaian dancer, Lisa Quama joined forces with the renowned US dancer Daniella Montero for a thrilling dance-off at the iconic New York Times Square. The duo wowed the crowd as they showcased their impressive moves to the beats of the popular song Mnike.

Lisa Quama and Daniella Montero, both well-known for their remarkable dancing abilities, united their talents in a remarkable performance that left spectators in awe. The two dancers synchronized their steps flawlessly, delivering a captivating display of rhythm and skill that delighted everyone present.

Capturing the moment, Daniella Montero took to her TikTok page to share a video of the dance competition. The video quickly gained traction, drawing attention from people around the world. Ghanaians, in particular, expressed their joy and pride in seeing Lisa Quama gaining international recognition for her exceptional dance talents.

Lisa Quaram excites Ghanaians

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Abosede said:

Baddest lisa my favorite

E_M_I_K_E_1 commented:

This so sweet nice collaboration

Čäñdÿ Šãñdÿ

Go girl, I’m so proud of you. You spread ❤️

Dhat Gyal RiYa reacted:

I wanna see wah happened after this

survivor wrote:

Oh this is beautiful Naa. Dance on point. This is just amazing to watch. Naa you glowing with joy. Dance is your callling. You just love ❤️dancing

Afronita dances with her mentee

In another story, Talented Kidz 14th edition winner, Abigail Adjiri, danced with her mentor Afronita in a video.

The talented dancer who is deaf and dances by feeling the vibrations of songs in her feet danced as though she could hear the song.

She effortlessly danced to a viral TikTok song that has taken over the internet, gaining thousands of reactions from her followers.

