Praye Tiatia shared another lovely maternity photo of his ever-gorgeous wife Selly Galley

Mrs Fiawoo looked stunning in a onesie bodysuit and stockings and she slayed in a pixie haircut

Many people talked about how lovely pregnancy looked on her as they congratulated the Ghanaian celebrity couple

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Hiplife musician Praye Tiatia has eulogised his dear wife, Selly Galley, with a post on his official Instagram page.

Praye Tiatia and his wife Selly Galley booed up in photos. Image Credit: @sellygalley @prayetietia

Source: Instagram

Praye Tiatia shares maternity photo of Selly Galley

Praye Tiatia posted another maternity photo of Selly Galley, which turned many heads online as many admired her beauty.

In the photo, Selly Galley looked stunning in a white onesie bodysuit with long sleeves. She wore white stockings which gave her a more angelic appeal.

Mrs Fiawoo, as is also known, rocked a pixie haircut. Her makeup was neatly done to perfection.

She was playing with two puppies that wore outfits with security boldly written in gold on their backs. She was all smiles as she posed in the pink feathery chair for the maternity photo.

Below is a lovely maternity photo of Selly Galley.

Ghanaians react to the gorgeous maternity photo of Selly Galley

Many people in the comment section talked about how beautiful Selly Galley looked in the photo while playing with the two puppies.

Others also showered Praye Tiatia with blessings for sticking by his wife through the challenges of childbirth.

yerenkyim20 said:

Am soo happy for you guys God of Miracles

jdeeservices stated:

God bless this man for waiting on God with the wife,not all men can do this but the one God has chosen for u❤️, thank you Jesus

mzbeldaily said:

Gorgeous

ohemaawoyeje remarked:

Mama

aziznadia3 commented:

For real you are a great man ❤️❤️❤️

effuabaffoe commented:

To Mr, God really bless you paaaaaa,it looks like we are forgetting you. Atta Paapa nie

comfdogbey_official commented:

The latest VENA in town ❤️

mamasalonevalo stated:

Beautiful and blessed congratulations

charllycolegh said:

See my mama❤️❤️❤️omg

Selly Galley flaunts baby bump in a red bodycon dress

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that Selly Galley danced beautifully in a video while seated in a makeup chair.

Clad in red, she wore a red bodycon dress and red sunglasses while flaunting her baby bump blessed with twins.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh