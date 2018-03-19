How to write a manifesto for a school prefect with a sample

Some people are born leaders but the leadership skills have to be nurtured in school. This explains why today, schools take the allocation of power to students seriously through holding elections. Just like politicians, if you want to become a student leader you must know how to write a manifesto for a school prefect.

A manifesto is a public declaration of policy and aims by an individual, especially before an election to a certain position. It helps one spread their message as widely as possible, and therefore, one should be clear on their intentions and ideas. It is an opportunity to inform the voters about oneself.

How to write a manifesto for a school prefect

The purpose of an election manifesto is to convey your intentions, views and beliefs, and motivation behind the specific position you are vying for. To successfully do this, you should ensure that the actual content of your manifesto is Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Realistic, and Time-bound (SMART). Here is everything you need to know about writing a manifesto for a school prefect.

Best way to write a manifesto as school prefect

The manner in which you write your manifesto determines whether or not fellow students will vote for you as a leader. Therefore, you must organize, your ideas, believes, and plans in a comprehensive way that distinguishes you from other election candidates.

By reading your manifesto, let the students and the whole school fraternity understand the strategies that you will use to cause positive transformations in the institution. There are several areas in a learning institution that require overseeing by leaders. There is the compound, entertainment, health and sanitation.

There must also be a senior prefect who oversees the work of the other prefects. Therefore, when writing your manifesto, consider the position you want and its requirement. For instance, if you want to become a chaplain prefect, your manifesto cannot be similar to that of a compound leader.

5 guidelines on how you write a manifesto for being a school prefect

The first step towards creating an excellent manifesto is to prepare the ideas that you want the public to see. You must know the area that you are interested in. If you are vying for a compound prefect position, you have an interest in that area.

Do some research about the position you want. You do not want to appear clueless about the issues that need to be addressed in that area. Outline all the aspects concerning that position and determine what you will do to make it better. Then proceed to write the manifesto.

Introduce yourself and your objectives

Begin by informing people about your identity i.e. your name and your class. This should be followed by the objectives that you have as a leader. These goals should appear in a bulleted format and a brief explanation for each of them.

Your objectives should be feasible. Do not go making promises that can never be accomplished. For instance, if you are a health prefect, you cannot say that you will build a hospital. This is impossible and can make your manifesto less influential.

Talk about your experiences

Let people know about the experiences you have had either at home, school, internship or life in general that make you suitable for that position. If you want the compound prefect position, talk about planting trees in the past or doing a cleanup.

This information should be complemented by a list of skills that you gain. They could be problem-solving, critical thinking, commitment, and decision-making capabilities among others.

Indicate the problem facing you are of interest and your action plan

Let other student’s know that you are familiar with the issues facing your area of interest. Then talk about the measures you plan to take to rectify the situation or make it better.

For instance, if you want the sports prefect seat, you can talk about the number of balls for playing football. Students want to know if you have their best interests at heart and that you can represent them adequately to the administration.

Be brief

Nobody wants to read long manifestos. After all, there are many people vying and each has a manifesto that must be read. Be precise, organize your work using bullets and be straight to the point.

Be grammatically correct

Avoid misspelling words, using words wrongly or using incorrect punctuations. Also, ensure to write comprehensive sentence structures. Remember, you want to be a leader. Grammatical errors can reduce the relevance of your manifesto.

Guidelines for other manifestos

Now that you have discovered the general guidelines for writing the manifesto, here is an outline of additional requirements for specific positions.

Manifesto for school captain

To be a senior prefect, you must show how knowledgeable you are about all areas in the school. Talk about the leadership skills that will enable you to ensure that all the other prefects work as a team. Also, let the students you how you plan to represent their concerns to the administration.

Manifesto for health prefect

Are you conversant with the health services provided in the school? Are students attended to on time? What complaints about your school healthcare facility have you heard repeatedly?

What do you think should be done to address healthcare concerns in the school? Outline your goals as a student health representative. Tell them the steps you will take to ensure that their needs are met satisfactorily.

Compound prefect manifesto

How is garbage disposal in your school? When and how is the compound cleaned? What are your standards of a clean compound? Outline such aspects and how you plan to make the environment cleaner.

Also, be wise enough to talk about environmental sustainability now that it is a global issue. You can also talk about making proposals to the administration to allow tree planting activities in or outside the school.

Manifesto for entertainment prefect

Here express your interest and knowledge on the importance of nurturing talents. Talk about how talents such as singing, poetry, sports and acting among others are helping people to earn income.

How do you plan to make the entertainment in the school livelier? You can talk about enforcing singing or drama competitions between groups occasionally during school terms.

Manifesto for the sanitary prefect

Your interest here is to ensure that students live in hygienic conditions. Explain your goal of ensuring that they access clean water and clean ablution rooms. What is your action plan? You can make proposals about having hygiene talks to the students.

Manifesto for chaplain prefect

To be fit for this position, you ought to know how to meet the spiritual and emotional requirements of other people. Students are likely to face stress due to poor performance, strict rules or familial issues.

What will you do to encourage them and give them hope? Will you facilitate individual or group counselling sessions? Do you know school-related issues that cause students emotional torture? All these issues must be addressed in the manifesto.

Sample manifesto for school prefect

Generally, prefects are expected to establish and maintain the highest standards of behaviour, attitude and appearance at all times. In addition, they are expected to be positive role models for the other students.

With that in mind, anyone vying for the girl prefect position must be in a position to win both the teacher and the student's hearts with their manifesto. So what should I write in my prefect application? Here is a sample manifesto for girl prefect:

The headmasters, assistant headmaster, teaching staff, outgoing prefects and colleague students, I see it a great honour to stand here today to make known my plans when I am voted in power. Things are easily said but not easily done, so lend me your ears as I recount the attributes that back up my claim.

Becoming the girl's prefect at this institute is no joke, and I am more than ready to take up the task and deliver my possible best and to the satisfaction of all. After keenly observing the last two sets of remarkable and hard-working prefects perform their duties, I recognized and learnt that a good prefect should have the following:

P-Persevering

R-Responsible

E-Excellent

F-Fair

E-Encouraging

C-Capable

T-Truthful

When I assume office, here are some things that I will do.

Ensure that the discipline in the school is raised to the maximum level.

Improve sports and entertainment activities in the school.

Ensure that a balanced diet is served at the dining hall.

Apart from all the things mentioned above, it will be my duty to promptly ensure that all complaints are attended to. This will come in handy in ensuring that all our students continue believing in our school and love it.

Before I leave, I would like you all to remember that a vote for me will surely end well.

Thank you.

How to write a manifesto for a school prefect is now made easier. Your manifesto speaks volumes about you. Make it brief, organized and straight to the point. Most importantly, be realistic with your plan.

