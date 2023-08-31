Shatta Wale, in a tweet, spoke highly of fellow musician Fameye's music and said his songs were like psalms

The dancehall star shared that he had dedicated the whole day at work to playing Fameye's songs and was impressed by the quality of his music

He said Ghanaian artistes were very talented and told folks to stop underrating them

Shatta Wale, in a tweet that has sparked reactions, showered accolades on fellow musician Fameye's musical prowess. In his tweet, Shatta Wale likened Fameye's songs to Psalms, lauding the artiste for his remarkable contribution to the Ghanaian music scene.

Shatta Wale and Fameye Photo Source: Shatta Wale, Fameye

Source: Facebook

Expressing his admiration, Shatta Wale revealed that he dedicated an entire workday to listening to Fameye's music. He said the experience left him thoroughly impressed by the exceptional quality and depth of the Nothing I Get hitmaker's tunes.

Shatta Wale, in his tweet, went on to plead with Ghanaians for the recognition and appreciation of Ghanaian talents across the country. He emphasised that the pool of artistes in Ghana had immense potential and creativity, waiting to be acknowledged by Ghanaians. He urged his followers to go and listen to the musician's latest album, Songs Of Peter.

Shatta Wale sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

kaytoons_studio said:

i hope this tweet is genuinely from your hearts Nii. on behalf of Fameye and fans we say thank you Papa Nii Armah

1prettyboigh wrote:

Hypocrite have you ever shared @Fameye work before? You want industry to grow but you downplay brother man

SlowDow00462722 commented:

Who underrate Ghanaian artiste pass you? No wonder entertainment journalists keep tagging you to be the most confused and inconsistent artiste.

Shatta Wale blasts Stonebwoy

In another story, Shatta Wale, in a video, launched an attack on Stonebwoy after the musician said he was not under pressure to outdo Nigerian artistes on a Twitter Space with Berla Mundi.

The On God hitmaker in the video said that Stonebwoy was not on the level of big Nigerian stars like Burna Boy and Wizkid, so he should not expect the same treatment.

Shatta went on to say that musicians like Stonebwoy are only used as curtain raisers when they go to international shows.

