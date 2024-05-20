Mohammed Kudus, in the final game of the 2023/2024 Premier League season, scored an impressive overhead kick goal against Manchester City

The midfielder got hold of a cross into the box from a corner kick and smashed it home in the 42nd minute, but West Ham lost the game 3:1

The goal has impressed folks regardless of the loss, with many people stating their impression of Kudus' debut season in the league

Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus left fans in awe with an impressive overhead kick goal against Manchester City in West Ham United's final game of the 2023/2024 Premier League season. Despite West Ham’s loss, Kudus’ goal stood out as one of the biggest highlights of the match.

Ghanaian footballer Mohammed Kudus scores against Manchester City. Photo Source: English Premier League

The goal came in the 42nd minute when Kudus got hold of a cross into the box from a corner kick. In a swift move, he smashed it home, leaving the spectators stunned. However, Manchester City won 3:1, securing their fourth consecutive league title.

Despite the loss, Kudus’ goal did not go unnoticed. Fans on social media were impressed by the midfielder’s skill and precision. The goal served as a consolation for what was otherwise a disappointing game for West Ham.

The goal also summed up Mohammed Kudus’ debut season in the league. Many people expressed their admiration for the player, noting his impressive performance throughout the season.

Football fans praise Kudus

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

SamuelEshu79605 said:

Naaa Kudus need more better time to go with his style of playing

Irunnia_ commented:

After watching him in the world cup, i knew he would make a fine player. Wish him the best but not today.

MDehambl said:

It's very special, and what a player he is , He's always a delight to watch…He did it in Ajax and now in Westham.

Kobbie Mainoo's performance

In another sports story, Kobbie Mainoo scored his third Premier League goal for Manchester United in their fixture against Newcastle United.

The Ghanaian-born English midfielder scored the first of United's three goals on the night, with Newcastle pulling two back.

Mainoo has been a revelation for Manchester United, putting in stellar performances despite his young age and winning the hearts of fans.

