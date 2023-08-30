Shatta Wale, in a video, launched an attack on Stonebwoy after the musician said he was not under pressure to outdo Nigerian artistes on a Twitter Space with Berla Mundi

The On God hitmaker in the video said that Stonebwoy was not on the level of big Nigerian stars like Burna Boy and Wizkid, so he should not expect the same treatment

Shatta went on to say that musicians like Stonebwoy are only used as curtain raisers when they go to international shows

Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale has launched a verbal attack on Stonebwoy in a trending video. This incident follows a Twitter Space conversation between Stonebwoy and Berla Mundi, where Stonebwoy expressed that he does not feel that there was any pressure for him and his colleagues to outperform Nigerian artists like Burna Boy and Wizkid.

Shatta Wale, did not agree and claimed that Stonebwoy was under pressure to be like them so he dresses like Burna Boy and goes out of his way to attract attention. Shatta did not hold back in the video. He asserted that Stonebwoy cannot be compared to the likes of Burna Boy and Wizkid, who are major stars in the Nigerian music industry. Shatta Wale emphasized that Stonebwoy should not anticipate receiving the same treatment or recognition as these renowned Nigerian artistes.

The video continues with Shatta Wale stating that musicians such as Stonebwoy often find themselves in the role of opening acts when they participate in international shows. This comment implies that Stonebwoy and similar artists are relegated to secondary positions rather than being headlining performers. He added that Stonebwot receives a measly $10k while Burna Boy and co are given $300k.

Shatta Wale's comments sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Pëë Gëë said:

Is because shatta wants to see Ghana at the top but we are not doing so

Young Blackbwoy reacted:

Broda man dey Envy's broda man success

Nana Amoako Jnr commented:

Always talking instead for u to concentrate on your work and Album

Stonebwoy jabs Shatta Wale

In another story, Stonebwoy has thrown a big shade at his colleague Shatta Wale following the latter's recent X Space session with Serwaa Amihere.

Shatta Wale had suggested some 'solutions' to the problems in the Ghana music industry which some fans thought were smart.

But in an unexpected reply to a fan, Stonebwoy described Shatta Wale as not really smart but a fanfooler.

