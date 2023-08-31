Mohammed Kudus attended his first training session at West Ham United, and in the video, he spoke his native language, Twi, with a player whose face did not show

Many Ghanaians were excited to hear Kudus speak the local dialect but wondered who he conversed with and went digging

After digging, folks came to the conclusion that it was likely to be Joseph Tetteh Anang, former Wa All-Stars keeper who is the only player of Ghanaian origin at the club

Mohammed Kudus has made his debut appearance at West Ham United's training session. The Ghanaian midfielder's participation was marked by a heartwarming moment, as he conversed fluently in his native language, Twi, with a colleague during a video captured at the training ground.

Cars yɛ expensive nti sɛ wonim...ɛnyɛ easy" which means "cars are expensive so you know...it's not easy," their exchanges went.

Ghanaians all over were thrilled to witness Kudus embracing his cultural roots by speaking Twi. The video quickly gained attention, leading many fans to wonder about the identity of the player he was interacting with, as the player's face did not show in the video. Eager to uncover the mystery, fans embarked on some investigative work.

Following digging and discussions among fans in the comment section of the post, they arrived at a consensus. It is strongly believed by fans that Kudus was engaged in the conversation with Joseph Tetteh Anang, a former player of Wa All-Stars and the only player of Ghanaian origin aside from Kudus within West Ham United.

Kudus' Twi conversation gets peeps talking

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Eben_Essel1 said:

Kudus is speaking Twi Joseph Tetteh Anang Former Danbort and Wa All Stars goalkeeper

calvin_amoah commented:

I think I heard the first guy speaking Twi with Mohammad kudus. … he was like “aha sei de3 charley , car Bo) y3 den” and he replied “errrr”

YAWBRAINS_10 reacted:

He was talking with Joseph Anang who’s westham 3rd choice GOALKEEPER

West Ham hypes Kudus, plays Stonebwoy's music

In another story, Mohammed Kudus was unveiled by his new football club, West Ham United, on Sunday, August 27, 2023 and in one of the unveiling videos, Stonebwoy's music was played.

The Ghanaian dancehall star's Into The Future played in the background as Kudus rocked the West Ham colours and held a Ghanaian flag.

West Ham United's TikTok page captioned the video Into the future with Kudus making the video even more heartwarming.

