Zionfelix, in a video, visited the Coconut Grove Beach Resort in Elmina and, was given a special welcome by two housekeepers

The two ladies, upon seeing the popular blogger, ran at top speed, shouting his name and hugging him tightly

The video sparked funny reactions in the comment section as followers of the blogger joked that the ladies were head over heels in love with Zion

Popular blogger Zionfelix paid a visit to the Coconut Grove Beach Resort in Elmina, and his arrival was met with an overwhelmingly warm welcome from two housekeepers.

In a heartwarming video that has since gone viral on social media, the two housekeepers, upon spotting the well-known blogger, dashed towards him with uncontainable excitement. They energetically called out his name and embraced him tightly, showing their deep admiration for him.

The video has not only caught the attention of Zionfelix's followers but has also ignited a wave of amusement in the comment section. Fans of the blogger could not help but playfully speculate that the two housekeepers might have been in love with Zion.

Zionfelix, who is renowned for his entertaining content and engaging interviews, seemed surprised and touched by the affectionate welcome. He reciprocated their warm greetings with a friendly and appreciative demeanour, making the encounter even more beautiful.

Zionfelix sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

__naaregular said:

Don’t impregnate them ooo yooo we know you.

bensouthofficial commented:

I wish I was famous , fame and girl are like 5&6

sarahhoteng's said:

We beg you , don't eat them , we know what you can do

marijay_dapps commented:

Opana nono yɛ steady O Onua! Na wodeɛ wo nkyere ho Happy New Month Onua Zion

