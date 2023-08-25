TikTok influencer Hajia Bintu became the toast of many bloggers as they met for an event in Kumasi on Friday, August 25, 2023

Wearing bodycon hot pants, Bintu went round hugging Zionfelix, Nkonkonsa, GHHyper, and other people present, getting them excited by her bouncing curves

Social media users have shared mixed reactions after the videos of the TikToker and the bloggers emerged online

TikTok star and social media influencer Hajia Bintu, known in private life as Naomi Asiamah, is making waves online after flaunting her body.

Hajia Bintu put her massive hourglass figure on display as shde met some Ghanaian bloggers in Kumasi on Friday, August 25, 2023.

Bintu is currently in the Ashanti regional capital as one of the invited guests for an event at Ridge Condos.

Hajia Bintu gingered everybody with her presence Photo source: @ghhyper, @sammykaymedia

Some Ghanaian bloggers including Zionfelix, Nkonkonsa, GHhyper, Sammykaymedia, and were also flown to cover the same programme. Upon their arrival at their base, the bloggers bumped into Hajia Bintu who had already lodged in.

Hajia Bintu ginger Zionfelix, Nkonkonsa, others in Kumasi

Videos of the Bintu's encounter with the bloggers show the TikToker charging up the atmosphere with her presence.

In one of the videos, Bintu was spotted hugging fashion critic Charlie Dior who was sitting in the midst of the bloggers.

Wearing and oversized T-shirt and skimpy bodycon shorts, Bintu who recently opened a plush salon showed off thick thighs and famous backside to the excitement of those around.

The bloggers were so happy as they pulled out their phones to record. Zionfelix was particularly excited as she had a big smile on.

See the video below:

So much was the attention from the bloggers that Hajia Bintu had to run from the cameras of the bloggers at some point.

Videos of Hajia Bintu with Zionfelix, Nkonkonsa, and others stir reactions

The videos of Hajia Bintu's encounter with the bloggers have sparked mixed reactions among social media users. While some admired Bintu's looks, others laughed about the bloggers' reactions.

efuaadofoa said:

Her backside is very pretty I must say.

mari_gyataa said:

Eeeii Zion see how happy he is

switchfocus said:

He has impregnated her 5times in his head

badasspmf said:

See how zionfelix make happy. He root pass mahogany tree

precious_gift2_ said:

Did I see Eugene looking at the but*ocks twice? I come in peace

canelo_808 said:

Ah so a*s wey de make u guys de smile plenty like that I laugh enter Dr Obinfu’s office

Videos of Hajia Bintu In swimwear raises concerns about her curves

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh recently reported that Hajia Bintu had stepped out to have fun with some friends while rocking a crochet swimsuit.

Videos of Bintu flaunting her curves in the swimwear during the hangout sparked reactions as they emerged online.

Some social media users who noticed a bump in the size of her backside questioned the realness of her shape.

