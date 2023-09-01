Robest GH, in a hilarious video he shared on TikTok, said he was about to unveil the lookalike of actress Afia Schwarzenegger

The TikTok sensation had a figure covered with a cloth and said underneath was a lady who looked like the actress

After a whole lot of talking and antics, Robest did not unveil the doppelganger and instead carried the individual away, pranking his followers

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Popular social media sensation Robest GH in a TikTok, had his fans laughing with a hilarious video where he promised to reveal a lookalike of the famous actress Afia Schwarzenegger. In the short clip, Robest covered someone with a cloth and playfully suggested that beneath it was a lady who bore a striking resemblance to the well-known actress.

Robest GH and Afia Schwarzenegger Photo Source: robestmusic

Source: TikTok

Robest, who is known for his humour and for mimicking his idol King Promise, disappointed his followers as he pranked them. He engaged in spirited chatter and antics that built up the excitement for what was supposed to be a big reveal.

However, when the moment of truth arrived, Robest threw a curveball. Instead of showing the alleged Afia Schwarzenegger doppelganger, he surprised everyone by carrying the hidden person away. This unexpected twist left his audience laughing and insulting him.

Robest GH sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Agyemang said:

Wo y3 aboa wate ( in santos’ voice)

Don Capito commented:

All the lookalike, only u de take am World Cup

Baby Yaa wrote:

Hrrrr Hw3 yie wati u made me watch till end u never open

Sikapa twinkle said:

but you as well,King promise don tire chai,, lookalike mu areeba boi

user477503474758 commented:

my bro schwasnega go chase you commot Accra oooo

McBrown lookalike

In another story, Robest GH, in a hilarious TikTok video, unveiled the lookalike of popular Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown.

The funny TikTok sensation had a cloth covered on the head of the young lady as he did a countdown.

After the countdown, the cloth was taken off and underneath it was a young lady in a school uniform who looked a lot like the actress.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh