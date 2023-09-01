Talented highlife artiste Okomfo Kwadee resurfaced last year after pictures of his deplorable state went viral

The music legend disappeared from the entertainment scene for almost ten years before resurfacing as an addict

His mother asked Ghanaians to come to her son's aid to help solve his medical issues

Legendary hiplife artist Okomfour Kwadee, born Jerry Anaba, was spotted looking sick like a junkie in a new video. The rapper looked healthy when he went on a short media tour last year after leaving rehab.

In 2022, Okomfo Kwadee's mother said her son had been abandoned at a rehab centre after Lord Kenya took him there in 2020.

After the viral news, Ghanaians were thrown into turmoil, with many music stakeholders promising to go to his aid.

A recent video of the rapper holding an Instagram live session has shocked many Ghanaians.

Okomfo Kwadee looked haggard and half-starved as he tried to entertain his fans. But many were more concerned about his appearance than the melodies he was spitting.

Peeps react to viral video of Okomfo Kwadee looking thin and malnourished

Many people were devasted over the current state of the rapper.

donna.dey.357 commented:

People are you blind that guy is going through mental illness pray for him instead of throwing shade mental health is no joke, especially in the black community we don't take care of our people.

mhalo666 commented:

You all chasing clout. Looking at his condition, how was he able to get the phone come to online and do this video.

nanaop_gh commented:

Waaaw what's happening again he looks very malnourished

Okomfo Kwadee says he has more clout than Stonebwoy, Sarkodie, and their colleagues combined

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported how Kwadee believes he is still more popular than the big names in the Ghanaian entertainment industry today.

Although the hiplife legend's last hit song was over ten years ago, he believes he can stand toe-to-toe with any Ghanaian artiste today and win effortlessly.

According to a report in the Graphic Showbiz, Kwadee said Sarkodie, Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy, seen as prominent artistes, are yet to attain the popularity he enjoyed and enjoys.

