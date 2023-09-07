Ghana Vs CAR: Watch Video Of West Ham's Mohammed Kudus' Powerful Freekick Goal For The Black Stars
The Black Stars have locked horns with Central Africa Republic in their last AFCON 2023 qualifier.
PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!
At the end of the first half, the game is in a stalemate with each team scoring a goal.
CAR took the lead in the 25th minute through Louis Mafouta. Ghana equalised in the 40th minute through Mohammed Kudus.
The West Ham United forward scored a freekick.
See a video of the goal below:
Another video showed a different angle to the goal.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh