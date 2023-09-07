The Black Stars have locked horns with Central Africa Republic in their last AFCON 2023 qualifier.

At the end of the first half, the game is in a stalemate with each team scoring a goal.

CAR took the lead in the 25th minute through Louis Mafouta. Ghana equalised in the 40th minute through Mohammed Kudus.

Mohammed Kudus scored Ghana's equaliser versus CAR Photo source: @blackstarsofghana, @sweet_maame_adwoa

The West Ham United forward scored a freekick.

See a video of the goal below:

Another video showed a different angle to the goal.

