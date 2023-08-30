Mohammed Kudus' is settling into his life as a West Ham United player following his transfer from Ajax FC

The Black Stars forward had his first training session at West Ham and was heard speaking Twi

A video and photos of Kudus' first West Ham training have stored many reactions on social media

Ghana international Mohammed Kudu had his first training with West Ham United following his transfer from Ajax Amsterdam on Wednesday, August 30, 2023.

After a three-year spell with the Dutch Eredivisie giants, the 23-year-old forward has moved from Ajax to West Ham.

Kudus was announced as West Ham's newest signing at the London Stadium on Sunday, August 27, 2023, penning a five-year contract.

As previously reported by YEN.com.gh, the Black Stars forward's unveiling was characterised by an accurate representation of Ghana in a song to welcome the player.

Kudus speaks Twi during West Ham training

The Ghanaian representation at his unveiling will not be the last we see of Kudus at West Ham, a video of his first training suggests.

In the video on West Ham's official Instagram page, Kudus was heard speaking Twi as he joined his other colleagues to train at the Rush Green Training Grounds.

Before he started juggling the ball and running around, Kudus chatted with someone whose face did not appear in the video.:

"Cars yɛ expensive nti sɛ wonim...ɛnyɛ easy" which means "cars are expensive so you know...it's not easy," their exchanges went.

See the video below:

Earlier, West Ham had shared some photos of Kudus' training session.

Ghanaians react to Kudus' first West Ham training

The video and photos of Kudus' first training session sparked reactions from Ghanaians. While some observed that Kudus had already been given the nickname 'Kuku' by his teammates, others wondered who he was speaking Twi with.

tobyasky said:

Already calling him “kuku”

owuraku_ampofo said:

Who is speaking twi with Kudus

joyceannoryeboah said:

Who is speaking Twi over there?

thekidd.sancho said:

Someone literally spoke Twi with him

Kudus flies mum to London to watch West Ham unveiling

Meanwhile, Forbes 30 under 30 listee flew out his mother and two brothers from Accra to witness his unveiling even though the ceremony came off after short notice.

A behind-the-scenes video showed Kudus arriving at the London Stadium in a van. He got down with his mother and brothers in tow.

FIFA hypes Mohammed Kudus in video

Earlier, the official FIFA World Cup TikTok page shared a video clip of Mohammed Kudus's performance at the past World Cup.

In the clip's background played Black Sherif's hook on the song Country Side on which Sarkodie featured him.

Many people were excited to see the Ghanaian representation on display and expressed awe at how talented Kudus was.

