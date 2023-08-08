Ghanaian singer Jupitar has shown disappointment in the VGMA for not nominating his song Enemies in 2015

He detailed that the song was the biggest song at the time, yet he did not get any awards for it

Jupitar added that being a big platform, he hoped that the VGMAs would recognise his efforts and honor his hard work

Ghanaian singer Jupitar known privately as Michael Okine, has revealed that he was disappointed in the VGMA scheme for not honoring his hard work in 2015. He detailed that his hit song Enemies was the biggest song of the year but did not gain the recognition it deserved.

In an interview on TV3, the Enemies hitmaker revealed that he filled out forms and hoped his song would be included in the list of nominations for the Vodafone Ghana Musi Awards, 2015 but failed to be a part of the awards night.

The talented artiste, known for his unique blend of reggae and dancehall sounds, expressed his sentiments about the snub, shedding light on the emotions he experienced during that period.

Jupitar's disappointment seemed to stem from the song's undeniable popularity and its significant impact on the music scene during that period.

"Enemies" had earned Jupitar a massive following and marked a pivotal moment in his career, solidifying his position as a noteworthy figure in the Ghanaian music industry.

Jupitar, who reportedly married Abeiku Santana's relative, said:

"In 2015, my song Enemies was the biggest at the time. It was performing very well and I hoped the it would be nominated but it wasn't. As artiste, we try to gain the recognition for out hard work with these bigger platforms. VGMA has the numbers in Ghana so their recognition is sometimes needed."

Some Ghanaians reacted to Jupitar's allegations against VGMAs

Some Ghanaians reacted positively to the claims by Jupitar, who had trended in some beef with other artistes, stating that most Ghanaians do not recognize their artistes' talents.

godwin_bantibwoy commented:

That song was released late n wasn’t big under the year of review

slygongh commented:

This guy is soo talented eeerh ..but I don’t know why

degatezion commented:

Acknowledgment in Ghana is a nope nope nope

