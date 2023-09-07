A Mohammed Kudus fan went the extra mile to watch his idol play in today's game ahead of the AFCON qualifier

The Ghana Black Stars played against the Central African Republic in the group stages, with Ghana emerging victorious

The devoted supporter has gone viral for travelling thousands of miles to satisfy his dedication to the game

A loyal West Ham fan travelled from the UK to Ghana to watch right winger Mohammed Kudus play for the Ghana Black Stars on August 7, 2023, in the AFCON qualifier against the Central African Republic.

Mohammed Kudus, formerly of Ajax football club, signed a five-year contract with West Ham after a successful three-year stint with his former team.

Aside from his international football duties, the attacking midfielder also serves on the Ghana Black Stars team.

A photo of Mohammed Kudus and West Ham Fan Image collage: @kudus_mohammed @Ghanaweb

Source: Instagram

In a video that went viral on Twitter, a West Ham fan went to the Baba Yara Sports Stadium to watch Kudus play.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

According to him, he purposefully came to Ghana to watch the new West Ham signee play.

He said, "He's a very skilful player. Very strong. We love him."

West Ham are massive. Everywhere we go. And I've come all the way from the UK to come and watch Mohammed Kudus and the Black Stars.'

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to Mohammed Kudus fan who travelled to Ghana to see him play

Many people praise the Whiteman for his dedication to the game and his love for Kudus.

@bobbytheblogger commented:

Mohammed Kudus will always be the African GOAT.

@MRLOVESME commented:

If his girl or wife was sick, he won’t show up. Herh boys.ehard o

@ sa_m_m_y_ commented:

Please do well to let me know when he’s leaving. I’ll fit into one of his suitcases.

Mohammed Kudus fan weeps as he expresses love for the Black Stars player

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported how a fan professed his love for Mohammed Kudus at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

A day before the AFCON qualifier against Central African Republic, the dedicated supporter depicted extensive inscriptions of the national star's name all over his body.

The fan also prophesied that Kudu would score for Ghana in the crucial match.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh