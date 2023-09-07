A young Muslim lady is trending on social media as she wept uncontrollably while taking a photo with Mohammed Kudus

The staunch fan of the West Ham United player looked teary as she posed in front of the Black Stars bus for the iconic photo with her idol

Some social media users have commented on the viral video of the Muslim lady and her football idol, Mohammed Kudus, in Kumasi

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

A beautiful Ghanaian lady is trending online in an emotional video as she went against all odds to take a photo with her idol, Mohammed Kudus.

Ghanaian lady takes photos with Mohammed Kudus. Photo credit: @tv3

Source: Instagram

The young Muslim lady looked stunning in a puff-sleeved African print top and matching long skirt while weeping as the bodyguards tried to hold her from taking a photo with the West Ham player.

The 23-year-old Black Stars player humbly posed with the gorgeous lady who couldn't stop crying in the viral video.

Kudus scores freekick for Black Stars against CAR

The 23-year-old did not disappoint the West Ham fan as he fired the Black Stars to a 2-1 victory, scoring the equaliser after CAR had taken the lead.

He scored a freekick in the 43rd minute to cancel Louis Mafouta's 25h-minute goal.

Watch the video below;

Some social media users have commented on the trending video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

agbenu. can.do stated:

Let the emotional ones breathe❤️

Maxwelboateng stated:

I tear oooo eiiii

Mizmavis stated:

So as she's crying nu, how can the picture be nice?

_.barack_' stated:

Awww, she met her crush

maame4serwaah stated:

This lady is very good at distance relationships ✌️

Afakyemawusi stated:

This crying will spoil the picture oooo Amareya

mrs_command81 stated:

Who saw what I saw? While the lady is in tears of joy at meeting @kudus_mohammed, There is one guy in a black and white shirt holding her from behind

elikem_the_gossip stated:

Make Ghanaians not give the young guy too much pressure ooo. We dey beg waaaa

Watch the Ghana Vs Car match report by sports journalist Nyann Thierry

Mohammed Kudus scored a stunning freekick as the Black Stars defeated the Central African Republic (CAR) 2-1 in their 2023 AFCON qualifier.

The Black Stars locked horns with the Wild beasts of CAR at the Baba Yara Stadium on Thursday, needing a win to qualify as the group leaders.

Watch the Pitch side view of Kudus' goal vs Central African Republic

Staunch West Ham Fan Flies From UK To Watch Black Stars Match In Kumasi, Shows Love To Player

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Mohammed Kudus starred for the Black Stars as they beat the Central African Republic (CAR) in the last AFCON 2023 qualifier.

Among those cheering Kudus on at the Baba Yara Stadium was a staunch West Ham fan who flew in from the UK.

According to the elderly-looking white man, he travelled all the way to see Kudus play for the Black Stars because he loves the 23-year-old

West Ham Sends Black Stars Forward Lovely Message Ahead Ghana Vs CAR AFCON Qualifier

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote that Mohammed Kudus is expected to do well for the Black Stars when they take on the Central African Republic (CAR).

Before the AFCON 2023 qualifier, the English Premier League team posted a picture of Kudus and a good luck message.

Many of the club's supporters expressed their excitement for Kudus to score in the game on Thursday night in response to the post.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh