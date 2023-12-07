Christian Atsu's surviving wife Marie-Claire Rupio melted many hearts with her sweet voice

She sang Lovely by American singer and songwriter Billie Eilish with so much passion and emotions

Many admired her sweet voice, while others wished her strength since she lost her husband in February 2023

Marie-Claire Rupio has melted the hearts of many of her Instagram followers with her smooth and powerful voice as she sang American singer Billie Eilish's Lovely in a video.

Christian Atsu's wife Marie-Claire Rupio singing. Image Credit: @claireuk

Source: Instagram

Marie-Claire Rupio sings Billie Eilish's Lovely

Christian Atsu's surviving wife, Marie Claire Rupio, won the admiration of many of her Instagram followers when she shared a video of her singing with passion.

The talented singer and dancer, Marie-Claire sang the song of American singer and songwriter, Billie Eilish titled Lovely.

Listening to the slow song coupled with her powerful voice got many people wishing her strength as she continued to mourn the passing of her late husband.

Video of Christian Atsu's wife Marie Claire Rupio signing Billie Eilish's Lovely.

Ghanaians rate the voice of Marie-Claire Rupio

Many people rated Marie-Claire Rupio highly as they talked about how smooth and sweet her vocals to the song were.

Others also wished her strength as she continued to mourn the loss of her late husband, Christian Atsu.

francesca_anna_sofia said:

So beautiful, I have goosebumps

joanitaklassic said:

God’s got your back

vickynanaamaowusua1 said:

Sending u hugs huni❤️❤️ love n always praying for you guys ❤️

feliciamensah672 said:

I hope you are doing well for God grace

nicfashion2 said:

All time favourite

iam_dansowaa said:

Be strong Claire ❤️we got you here we love you.

Christian Atsu's wife opens up in a BBC interview

YEN.com.gh reported that Marie-Claire Rupio, the wife of the late Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu has opened up about his loss about six months after his passing.

In an exclusive interview with BBC5live, she talked about how she heard the news of Atsu's passing and her reaction to it, their last conversation and how she broke the news to their children.

Many people prayed for strength for her as she and the children still deal with losing Atsu.

Source: YEN.com.gh