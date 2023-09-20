Music star Becca shared a video on her TikTok, and many noticed the Ghanaian singer looked very different as she ages

Becca looked slim and youthful, with some people saying she had transitioned into another realm of beauty

Others, however, were not impressed with the singer's new look and felt age was taking a toll on Becca

Popular Ghanaian singing sensation Becca recently caused a stir on social media when she shared a video on her TikTok account, leaving fans and followers divided over her evolving appearance.

The video, which quickly went viral, showed Becca chilling in her plush mansion and looking noticeably slimmer and different, leading to a wave of mixed reactions from her admirers.

In the video, the African Woman hitmaker appeared youthful with her radiant smile. Some fans marvelled at her transformation, suggesting that she had entered a new realm of beauty as she aged. They praised her ability to maintain her cuteness over the years.

However, not everyone was pleased with Becca's new look. Some expressed concerns that the toll of time was evident, suggesting that age had played a significant role in the changes they observed.

Becca's latest appearance sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Ohemaa possible said:

eiii Ama broni boi. becca paa nie? u lied to me paa nie

Lovekiera wrote:

I think becca is looking way younger and beautiful..how do you do it?

Yaa Getty122 commented:

..I didn't even recognize her!! What happened to your complexion?

KYEKYEKU said:

one of the decent artists that respect marriage good to see u beautiful as always

Dansowah react:

Becca was dark skin lady or my eyes dey pain me

When Maame Serwaa's new look caused a stir

In another story, Kumawood actress Maame Serwaa, in an old video, visited the saloon for her hairstylist, which gave her a different look.

The video which popped up showed Maame Serwaa flaunting her hairstyle as well as her nose piercing.

A section of social media users who have seen the actress' video have shared mixed reactions to her new look.

