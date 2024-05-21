King Promise has announced his third studio album a few days after his Canadian tour

The music has deleted his Instagram posts and shared a new teaser teasing fans about the upcoming album

Fans have shared their thoughts about the rollout and their anticipation for the upcoming project

Ghanaian singer King Promise will release his third studio album this year. He announced the project online a few days after his successful Canadian tour.

The musician's announcement came with a video teaser whetting fans' appetite ahead of the album.

Following the announcement, numerous fans have taken to social media to share their anticipation.

King Promise Photo source: Instagram/KapturedPixels

Source: Instagram

King Promise unveils collaborators for his third studio album

King Promise kickstarted the rollout of his third studio album, True To Self, with an explosive trailer that has sparked conversations about the top collaborators likely to be on the album.

So far, the names of Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie, Nigerian sensation Shalipopi and American hip-hop performer Chance the Rapper, as per a report from Ghanaian pop-culture blog BlacVolta.

There have been more rumours about global stars likely to be on King Promise's upcoming album. The rapper recently had a stint with US rapper, Asap Ferg and Sean Paul, who featured on his Terminator remix.

According to King Promise, his third studio album will cement his status and legacy in the music industry.

My new album will prove who has been him, the Terminator hitmaker shared on social media.

Netizens react to King Promise's new album

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to King Promise's upcoming album.

@iam_boaz_mensah said:

100% guaranteed that there’ll be no bad song, talent overload

@ISH_ANNAN wrote:

King promise ft burna boy !!!!!

@Iam_Monney noted:

Ei pressure ooo. Now you dey suffocate us with your hits oooo

@manuelphrimpz remarked:

Looking forward to some wild global features and hits

Killbeatz back King Promise for Artiste of The Year

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that King Promise was in pole position to win this year's TGMA Artiste of the Year award, as predicted by top music industry insiders, including sound engineer Killbeatz.

"There is nobody else. He has to win it. If someone else wins that award, I don't know what they're trying to say," Killbeatz asserted in a recent interview.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh